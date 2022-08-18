ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyphew.com

Family Finds Their Missing Dog Stuck In A Drain A Week Later

Seven days after going missing, a Cincinnati family locates their dog. A four-year-old black retriever mix named Edgar frequently leaves his house to play outside and roam the neighborhood. The dog, however, becomes extremely anxious during storms and searches for cover to shield himself from the loud noises. Edgar Ryan’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Purple People Bridge permanent fix underway

Permanent repairs to the Purple People Bridge started earlier this week, and they should be done soon. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a chunk of sandstone fell from the number one pier in May, 2021, and kept the bridge completely to partially closed until November. “It should be done...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community

CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Cincinnati Zoo
Fox 19

Frank's First Alert Forecast

Fritz explores the outside of Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden with his mom Bibi. Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect. Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox 19

NKU, UC and Xavier students head back to school Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati and Xavier University students start their first day of school for the fall 2022 semester on Monday with new improvements made to their colleges. Unlike UC and Xavier, NKU decided to uphold their mask mandate for students and faculty members to...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Let It Slide, the Old-Fashioned Way

There are plenty of playgrounds in Burnet Woods, but they’re almost no match for the timeless allure of an 80-year-old slide carved into the stairs near the park’s Trailside Nature Center. Built in 1940 as part of a series of local WPA projects, the slide has drawn in generations of families looking for a bit of old-fashioned fun. “The Cincinnati Park Board has greatly benefitted from projects launched during the Great Depression,” says Michael George, the Park Naturalist who oversees the Burnet Woods Trailside Nature Center. At some points in its history the slide has been coated with epoxy resin to make for a smoother ride, though today cardboard is going to be your best friend. (George says there are no immediate plans to re-coat the slide.) You’ll likely find leftover pieces of it hiding in the grass surrounding the slide. “Some purists insist on going down on their bottoms,” says George, while others swear that the key is wax paper. A word of caution to those wishing to take the plunge: Hold on tight. Even unpainted, this thing is no joke; we were shocked by how tall it was in-person. Don’t be surprised if you walk away with a few scraped knuckles and knees in pursuit of a thrill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

New sports bar, restaurant opening at The Banks

CINCINNATI — A new sports bar and restaurant is opening at The Banks next month. The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar opens Sept. 8 on East Freedom Way. The restaurant sits in between the Reds and Bengals stadiums and overlooks the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. The space...
CINCINNATI, OH
realtynewsreport.com

Online Kroger Expands Into New Markets Without Building Stores

CINCINNATI, Ohio – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – Delivering commodities from market to consumer isn’t a new concept. Barney Kroger did it more than a century ago after spending his life savings of $372 to open a grocery store in 1883 in downtown Cincinnati – a single outlet bearing his surname.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy