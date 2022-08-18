Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cincinnati Wing Week 2022: Everything you need to know to
Running from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, the annual event is celebrating its second year of serving up some tasty wings for just $7.
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
Kids have already or are about to head back to school, but there's still loads you and your family can enjoy this weekend.
dailyphew.com
Family Finds Their Missing Dog Stuck In A Drain A Week Later
Seven days after going missing, a Cincinnati family locates their dog. A four-year-old black retriever mix named Edgar frequently leaves his house to play outside and roam the neighborhood. The dog, however, becomes extremely anxious during storms and searches for cover to shield himself from the loud noises. Edgar Ryan’s...
Western & Southern Open generates millions for Greater Cincinnati area
The Western & Southern Open attracts people from across the country and world. The tennis tournament brings the top players in the world to Mason, Ohio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Senate's gourmet hotdogs return to OTR within Holiday Spirits
Daniel Wright's hot dog joint, which has a location in Blue Ash as well, is taking the place of Forty Thieves, a Mediterranean spot known for its falafel.
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
wvxu.org
Purple People Bridge permanent fix underway
Permanent repairs to the Purple People Bridge started earlier this week, and they should be done soon. Bridge Company President Will Weber says a chunk of sandstone fell from the number one pier in May, 2021, and kept the bridge completely to partially closed until November. “It should be done...
WLWT 5
Black Family Reunion Parade reunites Avondale community
CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion Parade stepped off through the streets of Avondale. The annual celebration of family and community has marched through these streets since the celebrations inception in 1986. Rickell Howard and her family were there to cheer on the parade every step of the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Carnegie searching to fill position, as Maggie Perrino resigns to become SPCA artistic director
Long-time Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino will leave to pursue a new position as the artistic director of the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) in Cincinnati. Perrino will finish out the summer season with The Carnegie and is set to change positions in early September. Since starting with...
Fox 19
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Fritz explores the outside of Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden with his mom Bibi. Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect. Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect.
WLWT 5
Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
Fox 19
6-year-old gets birthday surprise from Cincinnati police officers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old with dreams of one day becoming a police officer got an amazing surprise for his first day of kindergarten, thanks to the Cincinnati Police Department. Carter, 6, was given a certificate that was good for a ride to his first day of school in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
NKU, UC and Xavier students head back to school Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati and Xavier University students start their first day of school for the fall 2022 semester on Monday with new improvements made to their colleges. Unlike UC and Xavier, NKU decided to uphold their mask mandate for students and faculty members to...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Let It Slide, the Old-Fashioned Way
There are plenty of playgrounds in Burnet Woods, but they’re almost no match for the timeless allure of an 80-year-old slide carved into the stairs near the park’s Trailside Nature Center. Built in 1940 as part of a series of local WPA projects, the slide has drawn in generations of families looking for a bit of old-fashioned fun. “The Cincinnati Park Board has greatly benefitted from projects launched during the Great Depression,” says Michael George, the Park Naturalist who oversees the Burnet Woods Trailside Nature Center. At some points in its history the slide has been coated with epoxy resin to make for a smoother ride, though today cardboard is going to be your best friend. (George says there are no immediate plans to re-coat the slide.) You’ll likely find leftover pieces of it hiding in the grass surrounding the slide. “Some purists insist on going down on their bottoms,” says George, while others swear that the key is wax paper. A word of caution to those wishing to take the plunge: Hold on tight. Even unpainted, this thing is no joke; we were shocked by how tall it was in-person. Don’t be surprised if you walk away with a few scraped knuckles and knees in pursuit of a thrill.
WLWT 5
New sports bar, restaurant opening at The Banks
CINCINNATI — A new sports bar and restaurant is opening at The Banks next month. The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar opens Sept. 8 on East Freedom Way. The restaurant sits in between the Reds and Bengals stadiums and overlooks the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. The space...
spectrumnews1.com
Some breakfast restaurants thriving despite challenges from pandemic, inflation
CINCINNATI — Restaurants have taken a big hit over the last two years between the pandemic and inflation. But one type of meal seems to bring back the customers. Boosalis Baking opened its second location earlier this fall. According to NPD Group, breakfast restaurants are stabilizing rather than declining.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother shares frustrations with judicial system after 'Kia boys' steal and total her car
CINCINNATI — When you get out of your car, you lock it. You may even double-check just to make sure. But the next morning you walk outside and all you see is glass. That same story has now happened to more than four dozen people in the tri-state area who own a Hyundai and Kia.
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
At least 1,400 AES customers are without power from Saturday’s storms
Saturday’s strong storms this afternoon have knocked power out for some Miami Valley residents in mainly Clinton and Miami Counties. At least 1,400 AES customers are without power as of 6:20 p.m., according to AES’ power outage map. This includes the following counties:. Clinton- 1,217. Miami- 200. Greene-...
realtynewsreport.com
Online Kroger Expands Into New Markets Without Building Stores
CINCINNATI, Ohio – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – Delivering commodities from market to consumer isn’t a new concept. Barney Kroger did it more than a century ago after spending his life savings of $372 to open a grocery store in 1883 in downtown Cincinnati – a single outlet bearing his surname.
Comments / 0