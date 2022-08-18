ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City achieves Film Friendly Certification

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), in conjunction with the City of Ponca City, is proud to announce the city has achieved film friendly certification after completing the requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. From the silent movies of the 1920s produced...
PONCA CITY, OK
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Cherokee County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Jail bookings Aug. 15-19

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Voters reminded of Election Day laws

NEWKIRK — Voters in Kay County are reminded to keep the integrity of the election system in mind, when going to the polls next week. Kay County Election Board Secretary Carol Leaming, said voters should be aware that violating the law has consequences. “While some offenses may seem minor,...
KAY COUNTY, OK

