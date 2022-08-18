Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City achieves Film Friendly Certification
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), in conjunction with the City of Ponca City, is proud to announce the city has achieved film friendly certification after completing the requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. From the silent movies of the 1920s produced...
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Cherokee County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman...
Jail bookings Aug. 15-19
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
Voters reminded of Election Day laws
NEWKIRK — Voters in Kay County are reminded to keep the integrity of the election system in mind, when going to the polls next week. Kay County Election Board Secretary Carol Leaming, said voters should be aware that violating the law has consequences. “While some offenses may seem minor,...
