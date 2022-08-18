ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

August 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature just really didn’t care if the Art & Chalk Fest was underway at the Museum of Wisconsin Art or if the Allenton Picnic was underway or that the fellas in the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America were making their way back home… She let go with rain on Saturday afternoon and a lot of it. Chime in with your rainfall total.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Air Show#Wfrv#Warbirds
seehafernews.com

Carpets Plus Moves To Former Rustic Touch in Manitowoc

A longstanding business in Manitowoc has announced a relocation to the Shopko Plaza area. Bob Dedering, who has owned Carpets Plus for the past 24 years, said he purchased a building that formerly housed Rustic Touch, at 3315 Calumet Avenue. “(It’s) Part of the former Shopko Plaza area,” he explained....
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions

Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Shooting Updated

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Rivers beach groomer creates sand art

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have ever been to the beach, you may have built a sandcastle or written your name in the sand, but you probably never created intricate patterns that cover the whole beach. That’s what Chris De Kok, a two rivers native and sand...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Rock the Dock 2022 adds drone coverage that lights up the sky

(WFRV) – It’s a local outdoor concert and tomorrow in Green Bay, the day will feature an impressive look to the sky!. Dawn stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this year’s Rock the Dock along with drone pilot Nora with details on an impressive addition to this year’s festival that will tell a story in the sky.
GREEN BAY, WI
visitoshkosh.com

A Kids 'Best Day Ever' in Oshkosh

I was able to take my little cousin, Makenna, along on what she claims was "The best day of her life!!" Oshkosh is filled to the brim with children's activities and we were able to hit only a slight number of them. We spent the whole day doing things she wanted to do and now she wants to move to Oshkosh because we have the best kid activities around! Here are some stops you need to make on a kid's BEST DAY EVER!
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 in Downtown Manitowoc Tonight

One of te most popular family friendly events of the summer will take place tonight in downtown Manitowoc. Tourism Director Courtney Hanson invites everyone to check out Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 that she says will have something for the entire family to enjoy. “Somehow, we’ve ways to make this bigger...
MANITOWOC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident

KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
KAUKAUNA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy