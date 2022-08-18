ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The transformation of Jerry Bader

(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking about the transformation of former conservative radio talk show host and pastor, Jerry Bader. In 2004, his radio show, “The Jerry Bader Show” hit the airwaves, but after he parted ways with WTAQ, he became the Pastor of Samaritan’s Heart Ministries Church in Green Bay.
Green Bay Shooting Updated

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
Warren Gerds/Review: Packers musical has a saga, too

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – If you like to root for the Green Bay Packers, there’s a musical for you. The show called “Dad’s Season Tickets” is about your favorite team and more. Family and feuding and a glory year and Shakespeare and marriage and...
Fisk Park basketball courts dedicated to Pastor L.C. Green

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay honored Pastor L.C. Green at a place he cared for deeply while surrounded by a community that he dedicated his life to making stronger. Pastor Green passed away in December at the age of 70. He was the pastor...
Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions

Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
Local Wisconsin family organizes veteran dog walk around Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Wisconsin family that owns a home near Lambeau Field organized a dog walk and tailgate for veterans. Tom Burnes and his family partnered up with Sierra Delta, an organization that provides companion dogs and training to veterans, to host this dog walk. The...
Rock the Dock 2022 adds drone coverage that lights up the sky

(WFRV) – It’s a local outdoor concert and tomorrow in Green Bay, the day will feature an impressive look to the sky!. Dawn stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this year’s Rock the Dock along with drone pilot Nora with details on an impressive addition to this year’s festival that will tell a story in the sky.
Sunridge Dental offers new technology to replace the drill

(WFRV) – There’s a new technology at the dentist that will have you saying goodbye to the needle and drill. Dr. Jill Carter gives Local 5 Live viewers details on her practice, and the new technology called Solea. We learn what it is and what kind of procedures can be done with Solea.
Mullet mania hits Northeast Wisconsin

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Voting for the USA Mullet Championships is going on right now and there are two kids that live in our viewing area that are finalists. One of them is 5-year-old Axel Wenzel from Brillion. He tells Local 5 News that he has been growing out...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Two Rivers beach groomer creates sand art

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have ever been to the beach, you may have built a sandcastle or written your name in the sand, but you probably never created intricate patterns that cover the whole beach. That’s what Chris De Kok, a two rivers native and sand...
Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 in Downtown Manitowoc Tonight

One of te most popular family friendly events of the summer will take place tonight in downtown Manitowoc. Tourism Director Courtney Hanson invites everyone to check out Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 that she says will have something for the entire family to enjoy. “Somehow, we’ve ways to make this bigger...
Door County hosts traditional Belgian kermiss, welcomes all

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A traditional Belgian festival held in Door County made a lasting impact as it helped feed, educate, and connect people from all over the community. On Sunday, community members gathered that the Belgian Heritage Center to enjoy a traditional Belgian kermiss. Organizers explained that...
GB police respond to 27 calls during Packers only home preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field was electric, but the Green Bay Police had a fairly quiet night. According to the Green Bay Police Department, it responded to 27 service calls during the first home game of the 2022 football season.
