Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop

A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program

On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

🎤Focus on Ellinwood show

Hear this month's Focus on Ellinwood show with host Nancy Baird that aired Aug. 18, 2022. The Focus on Ellinwood program airs the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

S. Fossil and Edward Ave. improvement project to begin in Russell

From the City of Russell... For the past several years, the Russell City Council has made improving our roadways a priority. Most recently, the reconstruction of S. Fossil Street from Wichita to Dorrance Street, the mill and overlay of S. Fossil Street from Dorrance to the south city limits, and the reconstruction of N. Lincoln Street from Wichita Avenue to 10th Street, and the planned mill and overlay of W. Wichita.
RUSSELL, KS
KSN.com

What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of N Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police say […]
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Popeyes restaurant coming to Hays early next year

Popeyes, which is known for its fried chicken, has announced that it will be coming to Hays in the first quarter of 2023. The restaurant will be in the strip mall in front of the Hilton Garden Inn, 213 W. 43rd. Popeyes has 15 locations in Kansas. The nearest locations...
HAYS, KS
KWCH.com

Ava and Amy Jones back home in Nickerson

NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Nickerson High School basketball star and her mother, who were both injured in a deadly crash in Louisville, Ky. have returned home. Family members confirm Ava and Amy Jones returned to Nickerson Thursday night around 10 p.m. “Amy is exhausted and Ava is excited to...
NICKERSON, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning canceled

UPDATE 4:32 p.m. Friday: The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
LINCOLN, KS
KWCH.com

Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July

TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
