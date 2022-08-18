Read full article on original website
Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop
A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
Cheyenne Bottoms inspires Great Bend artist's beer can label
A Great Bend artist has embraced one of Barton County’s biggest attractions to make even cans of beer artistic. Yuchen Wang-Boswell used inspiration from Cheyenne Bottoms for the latest beer label at Dry Lake Brewing in Great Bend. The beer, called Cheyenne Bottoms UP, is a lager now available to purchase in cans at Dry Lake.
Dogs welcome at Great Bend pool Saturday
Bark at the Waterpark will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. For $5 per dog, citizens can let their dogs come play at the Great Bend Wetlands Waterpark. The proceeds go to the Great Bend Dog Park.
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Aug. 17, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program
On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
Free presentation with Jackie Stiles in Great Bend Aug. 29
Retired WNBA Basketball legend Jackie Stiles will speak at Barton Community College at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Fine Arts Auditorium to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Barton Title IX Coordinator Cheryl Brown said celebrating the 50th...
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
🎤Focus on Ellinwood show
Hear this month's Focus on Ellinwood show with host Nancy Baird that aired Aug. 18, 2022. The Focus on Ellinwood program airs the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Dry conditions could make for successful dove hunting season
Temperatures in the 80s this week are foreshadowing cooler things to come. As the temperatures drop each summer, that means hunting season is just around the corner. Dove season opens statewide on Sept. 1, and Cheyenne Bottoms Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said dry conditions could make for a successful hunt.
S. Fossil and Edward Ave. improvement project to begin in Russell
From the City of Russell... For the past several years, the Russell City Council has made improving our roadways a priority. Most recently, the reconstruction of S. Fossil Street from Wichita to Dorrance Street, the mill and overlay of S. Fossil Street from Dorrance to the south city limits, and the reconstruction of N. Lincoln Street from Wichita Avenue to 10th Street, and the planned mill and overlay of W. Wichita.
Great Bend councilmember: ‘We can’t clean our own property’
Great Bend City Council member Alan Moeder said Monday night that he will be voting against the approval of abatements until the City of Great Bend takes care of their own overgrown vegetation. Moeder referenced weeds growing in front of the Great Bend Events Center, a shed near Brit Spaugh...
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of N Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police say […]
Popeyes restaurant coming to Hays early next year
Popeyes, which is known for its fried chicken, has announced that it will be coming to Hays in the first quarter of 2023. The restaurant will be in the strip mall in front of the Hilton Garden Inn, 213 W. 43rd. Popeyes has 15 locations in Kansas. The nearest locations...
Ellis County receives funds for Northwest Corridor, Cathedral Ave.
Ellis County will receive an additional $2.5 million in federal funds toward the Northwest Business Corridor, county comissionsers learned at a meeting Monday. The county was notified Aug. 9 it will receive the money from the 2019 BUILD grant funds that were made available for projects experiencing COVID-related budget challenges.
Youth Crew member shares Florida training experience with Barton commission
Not all trips to Florida are for vacation. In July, Barton County Health Department Health Educator Katelyn Sigler and Youth Crew member Jasmine Figueroa were among the 2,500 attendees at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) training in Orlando, Fla. The pair shared their experience with Barton County Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting.
Ava and Amy Jones back home in Nickerson
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Nickerson High School basketball star and her mother, who were both injured in a deadly crash in Louisville, Ky. have returned home. Family members confirm Ava and Amy Jones returned to Nickerson Thursday night around 10 p.m. “Amy is exhausted and Ava is excited to...
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning canceled
UPDATE 4:32 p.m. Friday: The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
