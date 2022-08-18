ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

United Way helps schools, food pantries here

United Way of Crawford County volunteers Carla Strohm and Lana Plew trim the trees at the Hutsonville schools during the annual Day of Caring.

The 2022 United Way Day of Caring projects have been completed with the help of 83 Crawford County volunteers.
Projects covered 11 work sites over the course of three days. Rain forced a one-day delay of the Hutsonville Day of Caring and pushed work back in Palestine and Oblong one week.
Site locations were Hutsonville, Palestine and Oblong schools, Washington and Lincoln elementary schools, Nuttall Middle School and New Hebron Christian School.
This year volunteers also helped with a cleaning of the Robinson Food Pantry and organized a Crawford County Food Drive that benefitted food pantries in Robinson, Palestine, Oblong, Lincoln Trail College and Stoy.
Volunteers came from Marathon, Dana, First Robinson Savings Bank, Palestine Schools, Tri-State Machine and 32 were individuals who volunteered.
The United Way Day of Caring is an annual event, typically taking place during a week in the summer, that helps schools and non-profits.

