Moorhead Brewers, Ada win and advance at MN State Amateur Tournament

(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s earned wins and advanced to the second weekend of the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament. In Dundas, MN, Moorhead won its opening game, 11-3 over New Market. The Brewers bashed 13 hits in the game, led by Denver Blinn’s 3-4 effort at the plate with three doubles. Jayse McLean homered and drove in two runs, and Mike Peschel also drove in a pair of runs.
Cannon Falls, Waterville Seasons End While Webster Wins

The Cannon Falls Bears were defeated by the Buckman Billygoats 7-1 in the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Waterville Indians and Loretto Larks opened action Friday night after a nearly two hour rain delay in Faribault with a 10-7 slugfest. The...
Catching Up With St. Paul's Own Louie Varland

I guess St. Paul kids are just cut from a different cloth. The same can be said for anyone named Louie. Trust me. So when the Minnesota Twins drafted Louie Varland out of Concordia University in St. Paul with their 15th-round pick in 2019, many didn’t know what to expect. Sure, he had incredible success in college, but it was with a Division II program. Would he be able to carry on that promise as a professional? Well, in three seasons with the Golden Bears, Varland went 10-6 with a 2.73 ERA and 10.2 K/9. Between the two highest levels of the minor leagues this year, he has an 8-4 record with a 3.18 ERA and 10.4 K/9. He’s here, and he’s ready to make a name for himself in his hometown.
Soy-soled shoes now available

MANKATO, Minn. – A new program aims to donate soy-based Skechers shoes to frontline workers around Minnesota. It’s called “Stepping up from Farm to Frontline” and Minnesota Soybean Council CEO Tom Slunecka says they’re making thousands of shoes available to first responders. Slunecka says the shoes are just the latest local effort showing the versatility of soy products.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota

If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota

(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
Minnesota’s unemployment numbers lowest in nation

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new report shows Minnesota has seen its employment numbers recover faster than any other state. WalletHub says Minnesota’s unemployment picture improved by more than 44.6 percent in the last year and nearly 78 percent since July 2020. The state’s jobless rate of 1.8...
