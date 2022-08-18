I guess St. Paul kids are just cut from a different cloth. The same can be said for anyone named Louie. Trust me. So when the Minnesota Twins drafted Louie Varland out of Concordia University in St. Paul with their 15th-round pick in 2019, many didn’t know what to expect. Sure, he had incredible success in college, but it was with a Division II program. Would he be able to carry on that promise as a professional? Well, in three seasons with the Golden Bears, Varland went 10-6 with a 2.73 ERA and 10.2 K/9. Between the two highest levels of the minor leagues this year, he has an 8-4 record with a 3.18 ERA and 10.4 K/9. He’s here, and he’s ready to make a name for himself in his hometown.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO