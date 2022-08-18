Read full article on original website
Southside Stampede returns for second year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - South High School held the return of their Southside Stampede on Saturday, encouraging students, parents, and community members to come out and show support. This was just the second Southside Stampede ever and the event’s already begun to show signs of growth. “It...
Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday
Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
Cheyenne Police Gearing Up For Start Of School Year On Aug. 24
With the school year starting in Laramie County School District#1 on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Cheyenne Police are issuing some safety reminders for the upcoming school year. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The post reminds people to drive safely and follow the traffic rules in school zones.
Taco John’s donates $30K to ForMak nonprofit as group continues work to promote crosswalk safety
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The ForMak nonprofit has been building momentum slowly but surely. Founded in the aftermath of tragedy, ForMak was created when McCormick Junior High student Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk to school this past November. The organization has put in the hours since to raise awareness citywide and statewide for improved safety in and around school zones.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration
The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
Wyoming college awarded $342,835 in grant funding
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced $51.7 million in 189 new grant awards to institutions of higher education across the United States as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program (McNair). The program provides grants to universities and colleges for projects designed to provide disadvantaged college students effective preparation for doctoral studies.
LCSD1 announces policy for free and reduced lunch
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County School District 1 announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. The Nutrition Services Central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
Brenda Lyttle To Run as Independent for House District 8
Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an Independent candidate for Wyoming House District 8. Lyttle has garnered the required number of signatures from registered voters in House District 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. Lyttle will be on the ballot of the general election on November 8, 2022.
Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!
Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
Cheyenne’s Local Coffee Company Takes On International Competition
In the world of coffee roasters, one competition stands out as the cream de la cream. They call it the Golden Bean. And Wyoming's own Snowy Elk Coffee Company is setting out to score big at this week's international competition. So what, you may ask, is the Golden Bean? Consider...
Chronic Wasting Disease sampling mandatory for mule deer harvested in Laramie Mountains
Laramie, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants hunters to be aware of mandatory chronic wasting disease (CWD) sample submission for mule deer harvested in the Laramie Mountains. Hunters who harvest a mule deer in Hunt Areas 59, 60, 64, or 65 are asked to submit a lymph node sample for CWD testing. White-tailed deer harvested do not require mandatory sample submissions, but they are strongly encouraged.
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
Need Friday Plans? Cheyenne Has a FREE Family Fun Night Tomorrow.
Family night is every night in my house! But sometimes, we like to jazz it up and go from home movies to something out of the house. So if that sounds like you have, I got news for you - tomorrow, there's a 100% free family fun night at Frontier Park.
Cheyenne Police Increasing DUI Enforcement Effort Starting Today
Cheyenne Police are joining in the ''Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" DUI enforcement crackdown starting today. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, Cheyenne Police officers will be out in force today through Sept. 5, focusing on efforts to stop impaired drivers.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Landon Guth
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates their...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft
Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
2 dead in two-vehicle crash in Loveland
Police in Loveland are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead Sunday. The crash occurred near 5400 North Wilson Avenue.
Trouble in Laradise: Wyoming loses WR Gunnar Gentry once again to likely season-ending injury
The Wyoming Cowboys lost redshirt Junior Wide Receiver Gunnar Gentry to what is expected to be a season-ending injury in practice this week after he went down on a non-contact play. Gentry is the younger brother of former UW receiver Tanner Gentry and was set to become an important leader...
