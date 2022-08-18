Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Shreveport Mayor Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in His Favor
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a briefing on the steps of the Caddo Courthouse to o which will let him run for re-election this fall. He also posted a brief message on his social media page expresses his sentiments. Perkins made some brief remarks outside the Caddo Courthouse and told...
KTAL
Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Shreveport mayoral candidate reconsidering participation in candidate forum
SHREVEPORT, La. -A Shreveport mayoral forum set for this weekend may be minus one candidate. Mayoral candidates will answer questions related to LGBTQ+ issues and will have an opportunity to meet with hundreds of LGBTQ+ Shreveporters and their allies who live and vote throughout the community. The forum is sponsored...
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
brproud.com
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
KTBS
Red flag laws: What are they?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTAL
Ronald McDonald House pitches new Shreveport location to Caddo Commission
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A national organization whose goal is to keep families together during a medical crisis is eyeing South Shreveport as a new location. The Ronald McDonald’s House Charities is looking to construct a new location, and during Thursday’s regular meeting, the CEO was in town to pitch the idea to the Caddo Parish Commission.
arklatexweekend.com
Ark-La-Tex County and State Fairs 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - It’s one of the best things to look forward to in the fall: all of the county and state fairs with the rides, food, exhibits and fun. From August to October, these celebrations are always fun for the whole family. AUGUST 13-20 85th Annual...
KTBS
Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts
MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
New Orleans Canceling 2023 Mardi Gras?
New Orleans Mayor, LaToya "the Destroya" Cantrell, addressed her District A Budget Town Hall meeting about various topics and questions from homeowners. But one of the biggest concerns were questions about city staffing issues. New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Meg Marino said the city is currently operating at 60% capacity. She pointed out the safety and health of the city is being compromised. One of the major concerns of citizens and business leaders is the shortage of New Orleans Police Officers. Crime continues to rise in the city. From a recent WGNO report:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined
Five Defendants Apprehended in a Louisiana Drug Enforcement Operation Sentenced to 55 Years Combined. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
KSLA
Two major football events to bring economic boost to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two major sporting events will soon take place in Shreveport, bringing an economic boost to the city. “Here in Shreveport-Bossier we love our sports. Especially our football,” said Stacy Brown, president of Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. The 2022 Battle on the Border XI Matchups...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday
After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
KTBS
Woman bemoans headstone delay for her late mother
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Grief over the loss of loved ones is made is worse by a long delays for headstones. Linda Williams shared her story that's part of a sad, national problem because of supply chain and worker shortage issues. She showed us receipts indicating that she finished paying $490...
Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands
Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
KSLA
Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program
The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it’s an issue for police officers patrolling near schools.
Comments / 0