Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Explore Milwaukee’s celebrated culinary food scene

This weekend you can explore Milwaukee’s exceptional and celebrated culinary food scene with award-winning chefs, mixologists and wine professionals. Brian Kramp is at American Family Field, home to an exclusive tasting experience called Indulge Milwaukee. If you like sampling different food and beverages, you’re going to love a new...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend's Art & Chalk Fest, artists bring pavement parcels to life

WEST BEND, Wis. - West Bend's Art & Chalk Fest drew artists and guests to the Museum of Wisconsin Art Saturday, Aug. 20 for the first day of the two-day event. Organizers said the event "provides a weekend of art experiences by artists in all mediums." This year's event was...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'Heal The Hood' block party, school resource fair

MILWAUKEE - A "Heal The Hood" block party and back-to-school resource fair was held in Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was organized by Heal The Hood MKE and the African American Roundtable. It took place at Clovernook Playfield near 76th and Mill from noon to 5 p.m. The event...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis Honey Creek cemetarian finds value in honoring the dead

MILWAUKEE - A West Allis woman saw the tombstones at Honey Creek Cemetery falling into disrepair, and she took it upon herself to do something about it, applying to serve as the volunteer cemetarian. You can help Lois Pocian honor the dead. Lois Pocian sets her own hours and is...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Zoorific Saturday at Racine Zoo

Looking for something the whole family can enjoy this weekend? Aszya Summers from the Racine Zoo joins Real Milwaukee with the details on some fun events.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday

OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bike4Friendship: Trek to Door County to raise disability awareness

FOX POINT, Wis. - Pedaling with a purpose, dozens of people are biking nearly 200 miles from Fox Point to Door County to support Bike4Friendship and raise money for The Friendship Circle. The pedaling began outside Friendship Circle in Fox Point Sunday morning, Aug. 21. "We are leaving from Fox...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Holy Redeemer health clinic opens inside church walls

MILWAUKEE - A state-of-the-art health clinic opened Saturday, Aug. 20 inside Holy Redeemer Church near 35th and Hampton. The clinic was opened by Milwaukee Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, pastor of Holy Redeemer, and his church. It will be operated within the church walls – providing "much-needed health services to the community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
menomonee-falls.org

The Legend of Death's Door with Brennan Christianson

Have you ever wondered about the Door County Death’s Door and how it came to be named that? The strait between Door County and Washington Island is rich in history and lore. Brennan Christianson, Site Manger and Collectors Coordinator for the Death’s Door Maritime Museum in Gills Rock, researched and curated THE LEGEND OF DEATH’S DOOR power point and will speak on the topic. Christianson has a Master’s Degree in Public History and a certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as a Bachelor's degree in History, with Minors in German and Humanities from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

August 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature just really didn’t care if the Art & Chalk Fest was underway at the Museum of Wisconsin Art or if the Allenton Picnic was underway or that the fellas in the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America were making their way back home… She let go with rain on Saturday afternoon and a lot of it. Chime in with your rainfall total.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

37 animals turned in at Exotic Pet Surrender in Kenosha County

BRISTOL, Wis. — People turned in 37 exotic animals Saturday at an Exotic Pet Surrender event at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol. Pets turned in were lizards, fish, birds, and snakes, including an 8-foot-long python. Area organizations were accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds and small mammals —...
BRISTOL, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named

WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeemag.com

MAM Made AD’s List of America’s Most Beautiful Wedding Venues

Head down to the lakefront on most any weekend and you’re sure to find a wedding party posing for photos with the Milwaukee Art Museum as a backdrop. The museum, particularly the stunning style of the Quadracci Pavilion designed by famed Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, has been recognized by Architectural Digest as one of the country’s most eye-catching wedding venues.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI

