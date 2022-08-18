ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis Honey Creek cemetarian finds value in honoring the dead

MILWAUKEE - A West Allis woman saw the tombstones at Honey Creek Cemetery falling into disrepair, and she took it upon herself to do something about it, applying to serve as the volunteer cemetarian. You can help Lois Pocian honor the dead. Lois Pocian sets her own hours and is...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bike4Friendship: Trek to Door County to raise disability awareness

FOX POINT, Wis. - Pedaling with a purpose, dozens of people are biking nearly 200 miles from Fox Point to Door County to support Bike4Friendship and raise money for The Friendship Circle. The pedaling began outside Friendship Circle in Fox Point Sunday morning, Aug. 21. "We are leaving from Fox...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend's Art & Chalk Fest, artists bring pavement parcels to life

WEST BEND, Wis. - West Bend's Art & Chalk Fest drew artists and guests to the Museum of Wisconsin Art Saturday, Aug. 20 for the first day of the two-day event. Organizers said the event "provides a weekend of art experiences by artists in all mediums." This year's event was...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'Heal The Hood' block party, school resource fair

MILWAUKEE - A "Heal The Hood" block party and back-to-school resource fair was held in Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was organized by Heal The Hood MKE and the African American Roundtable. It took place at Clovernook Playfield near 76th and Mill from noon to 5 p.m. The event...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Zoorific Saturday at Racine Zoo

Looking for something the whole family can enjoy this weekend? Aszya Summers from the Racine Zoo joins Real Milwaukee with the details on some fun events.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Holy Redeemer health clinic opens inside church walls

MILWAUKEE - A state-of-the-art health clinic opened Saturday, Aug. 20 inside Holy Redeemer Church near 35th and Hampton. The clinic was opened by Milwaukee Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, pastor of Holy Redeemer, and his church. It will be operated within the church walls – providing "much-needed health services to the community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved

RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Emerald Isle#Irish Fest
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named

WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed by ex who's 'roaming the streets,' family says

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is searching for her sister's killer. Elexis Gridiron, 20, was shot and killed Aug. 12 near 76th and Brown Deer. Gridiron's sister, Deshay Campbell, said she knows who did this. Milwaukee police have not released any official information on the shooter, but Gridiron's family says...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bristol exotic pet surrender, 37 animals turned in

BRISTOL, Wis. - Thirty-seven animals were turned in during an "Exotic Pet Surrender Event" in Bristol Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was held at the Pringle Nature Center on 160th Avenue in Bristol. Area organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants -- no questions asked.
BRISTOL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Paint the Pavement Program released: DPW

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announce the release of its new Paint the Pavement program. Paint the Pavement gives Milwaukee residents the opportunity to showcase streets as places for people to enjoy. This program turns city streets and sidewalks into canvases that help enhance...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Immanuel Lutheran playground dedication

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A new playground was dedicated Sunday, Aug. 21 at Brookfield's Immanuel Lutheran Church. Organizers said they expected around 500 church members, families, playground sponsors and members of the community to take part in Sunday's dedication, which also included a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This new playground is a community...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

87th and Lawn shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night, Aug. 21 near 87th and Lawn. It happened around 10 p.m. Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man died as a result of his injuries at the scene. This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen

MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy