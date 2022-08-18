Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis Honey Creek cemetarian finds value in honoring the dead
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis woman saw the tombstones at Honey Creek Cemetery falling into disrepair, and she took it upon herself to do something about it, applying to serve as the volunteer cemetarian. You can help Lois Pocian honor the dead. Lois Pocian sets her own hours and is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bike4Friendship: Trek to Door County to raise disability awareness
FOX POINT, Wis. - Pedaling with a purpose, dozens of people are biking nearly 200 miles from Fox Point to Door County to support Bike4Friendship and raise money for The Friendship Circle. The pedaling began outside Friendship Circle in Fox Point Sunday morning, Aug. 21. "We are leaving from Fox...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend's Art & Chalk Fest, artists bring pavement parcels to life
WEST BEND, Wis. - West Bend's Art & Chalk Fest drew artists and guests to the Museum of Wisconsin Art Saturday, Aug. 20 for the first day of the two-day event. Organizers said the event "provides a weekend of art experiences by artists in all mediums." This year's event was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'Heal The Hood' block party, school resource fair
MILWAUKEE - A "Heal The Hood" block party and back-to-school resource fair was held in Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was organized by Heal The Hood MKE and the African American Roundtable. It took place at Clovernook Playfield near 76th and Mill from noon to 5 p.m. The event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Explore Milwaukee's culinary food scene at Indulge Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Explore Milwaukee's exceptional and celebrated culinary food scene at Indulge Milwaukee. Brian Kramp gets a look at what guests can expect.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Zoorific Saturday at Racine Zoo
Looking for something the whole family can enjoy this weekend? Aszya Summers from the Racine Zoo joins Real Milwaukee with the details on some fun events.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Holy Redeemer health clinic opens inside church walls
MILWAUKEE - A state-of-the-art health clinic opened Saturday, Aug. 20 inside Holy Redeemer Church near 35th and Hampton. The clinic was opened by Milwaukee Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, pastor of Holy Redeemer, and his church. It will be operated within the church walls – providing "much-needed health services to the community."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named
WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed by ex who's 'roaming the streets,' family says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is searching for her sister's killer. Elexis Gridiron, 20, was shot and killed Aug. 12 near 76th and Brown Deer. Gridiron's sister, Deshay Campbell, said she knows who did this. Milwaukee police have not released any official information on the shooter, but Gridiron's family says...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bristol exotic pet surrender, 37 animals turned in
BRISTOL, Wis. - Thirty-seven animals were turned in during an "Exotic Pet Surrender Event" in Bristol Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was held at the Pringle Nature Center on 160th Avenue in Bristol. Area organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants -- no questions asked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7 tips to a smooth back-to-school transition
MILWAUKEE - Make the transition back to school a smooth one with these tips from Penfield Children's Center.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Paint the Pavement Program released: DPW
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announce the release of its new Paint the Pavement program. Paint the Pavement gives Milwaukee residents the opportunity to showcase streets as places for people to enjoy. This program turns city streets and sidewalks into canvases that help enhance...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Immanuel Lutheran playground dedication
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A new playground was dedicated Sunday, Aug. 21 at Brookfield's Immanuel Lutheran Church. Organizers said they expected around 500 church members, families, playground sponsors and members of the community to take part in Sunday's dedication, which also included a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This new playground is a community...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer fire, River Place Apartments, 100 displaced
A fire led to a partial roof collapse Saturday afternoon at the River Place Apartments in Brown Deer. Forty-two units were deemed uninhabitable, and a shelter was set up Saturday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
87th and Lawn shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night, Aug. 21 near 87th and Lawn. It happened around 10 p.m. Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man died as a result of his injuries at the scene. This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MATC scholarship donation largest in college’s history
Milwaukee Area Technical College has received the biggest scholarship gift in school history, but the money doesn't stop there. MATC said it will offer full-ride scholarships for students.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
Comments / 0