Oconee man arrested after stealing over $2,000 in weapons from home

An arrest has been made in a grand larceny case in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Cody Christian Dean Lecroy Wednesday in connection to a home break-in.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a home in Walhalla was broken in to early last week. Two rifles and a handgun totaling over $2,200 in value was stolen from the residence.

Deputies responded and began an investigation Wednesday afternoon, and Lecroy was arrested later that evening and charged with one count each of First Degree Burglary and Grand Carceny.

He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center. The investigation is still ongoing.