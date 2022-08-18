ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCSO seeks help in locating missing puppy one week after owners report disappearance

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
One week after a puppy went missing from its residence, in the area of Immokalee Road, the Collier County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help.

Detectives with their Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance are seeking the public’s help in finding the puppy, named Prince.

Detectives said Prince, an 8-month-old American Bully, is believed to have been taken from the residence, near Gulf Coast High School, during the morning of Aug. 10.

Arrested:Naples man, 23, arrested on animal cruelty charges after puppy dies in hospital

Cow rescued:This moos is good news: Collier County Sheriff's deputies help rescue cow stuck in canal

Prince is brown and white, and weighs 35-40 pounds, the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

The puppy was wearing a blue harness when it was last seen.

Detectives hope someone has seen the puppy or has information on its whereabouts, and will contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300, or call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Callers may remain anonymous, and if their information leads to an arrest, they're eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

