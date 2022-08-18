New method enables long-lasting imaging of rapid brain activity in individual cells deep in the cortex

Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a New Horrifying Genetic Disease
A new genetic disease slows down children’s brain development. A new genetic disease that causes some children’s brains to grow abnormally and postpone intellectual development has been discovered by scientists. The majority of people with the disease, which is still so new that it lacks a name, struggle...
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Scientists find potential ‘cure’ for baldness
A single chemical could be responsible for whether people go bald or not, a new study has found.In the UK, approximately two thirds of men will face male pattern baldness. The study says the discovery of the chemical could “not only treat baldness, but ultimately speed wound healing”.Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, found that a sole chemical is responsible for hair follicles dividing and dying.In the study published in the Biophysical Journal, study co-author Qixuan Wang said: “In science fiction when characters heal quickly from injuries, the idea is that stem cells allowed it.“In real life, our...
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells
July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Three ways to reduce the risk of dementia and the seven warning signs to look out for
DEMENTIA is now the biggest killer and the most feared health condition in the UK. But there are ways you can keep your brain healthy and reduce the risk of contracting it. Around one million people currently live with dementia and more than half the population admits they would put off seeking a diagnosis for up to a year or more because they are terrified about the results.
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Common Covid symptom might actually be an early sign of a silent killer
A COMMON symptom that plagues those with Covid could in fact be an early sign of a killer condition. Loss of smell occurs in around one fifth of people who get the virus, and plagues millions more after recovery. Studies show that one in 20 people who catch Covid may...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprising Finding Indicates That 800,000-Year-Old Hominins Utilized Fire
The researchers find one of the earliest pieces of evidence supporting the usage of fire using cutting-edge AI methods. There’s a saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to explore that claim, or at the very least to define what “smoke” is. The researchers describe a cutting-edge, ground-breaking technique they have created and used to find nonvisual signs of fire that date back at least 800,000 years, one of the earliest known indications of the use of fire, in a recent paper that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
iheart.com
Baby Girl Is The 'Only One In The World' Born With Rare Genetic Mutation
A baby girl born in Las Vegas was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation with no treatment or cure. Josette Gentile told KVVU that her daughter Isla is the only person in the world known to have a specific mutation to her FDXR gene. "One of her genes has two...
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
DIY Photography
You think James Webb is powerful? $1 billion Giant Magellan Telescope will have 4x higher resolution
James Webb Space Telescope amazed everyone when it sent back its first photos. It continues to impress us as it discovers new details about distant stars and galaxies. But can you imagine a telescope four times as powerful?. Giant Magellan Telescope threatens to shade Webb. With four times Webb’s resolution...
Good News Network
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
If your skin is crawling, itching, or burning and has fibers sticking out of it, it could be a sign that you have this rare medical condition.
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
EverydayHealth.com
People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones
People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Comments / 0