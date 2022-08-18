Arizona high school football 2022: Week 1 schedule, scores
This is the opening weekend of the Arizona Interscholastic Association high school football season. Here is a rundown of scores for this week's schedule (story will be updated as more scores are available):
Week 1
All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Friday's games
3A Conference
Benson 20, Tombstone, 16
Payson 17, Lakeside Blue Ridge 10
Chino Valley 20, Fountain Hills 14
Kingman, 30, Odyssey Institute, 21
Window Rock 30, Monument Valley, 27
San Tan Foothills 48, Palo Verde Magnet, 0
Surpirse Paradise Honors, 54, Wickenburg, 7
Florence 33, Parker, 28
Safford, 27, Phoenix Christian, 20
River Valley, 25, Bourgade Catholic 13
Thatcher 42, Round Valley, 14
Sabino, 42, Coolidge, 20
Shadow Mountain, 24, Tempe 6
Show Low 42, Valley Christian, 28
Dysart 21, Yuma 18
2A Conference
Morenci 30, Scottsdale Christian 6
Heritage Academy Laveen 47, Glendale Prep 20
San Tan Charter 46, Miami, 21
Kingman Academy, 38, Mountainside 0
Gilbert Christian 34, Santa Cruz, 6
Scottsdale Prep 40, Veritas Prep at SCOTTSDALE PREP
Trivium Prep, 42, Highland Prep 0
1A Conference
Baboquivari 50, Fort Thomas 6
Bagdad 40, Foothills Christian (Calif.),, 14
MOHAVE ACCELERATED at Joseph City
Lincoln Prep 62, Desert Heights 24
Duncan 27, Lordsburg, New Mexico 19
Cicero Prep 56, Mayer 6
Mogollon 44, Superior 0
Williams 32, Pahranagat Valley (Nevada), 22
Salome 30, Tempe Prep 0
Anthem Prep at SAN MANUEL
St. David 42, Ray, 0
Hayden 64, Valley Union 0
EL CAPITAN/CENTENNIAL ACADEMY at Water Canyon, Utah
Saturday's game
3A Conference
Eastmark 33, Robertson (Las Vegas, Nevada), 7
