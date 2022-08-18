ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Arizona high school football 2022: Week 1 schedule, scores

By Richard Obert and Chris Coppola, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YcfF_0hM6kFIG00

This is the opening weekend of the Arizona Interscholastic Association high school football season. Here is a rundown of scores for this week's schedule (story will be updated as more scores are available):

Week 1

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Friday's games

3A Conference

Benson 20, Tombstone, 16

Payson 17, Lakeside Blue Ridge 10

Chino Valley 20, Fountain Hills 14

Kingman, 30, Odyssey Institute, 21

Window Rock 30, Monument Valley, 27

San Tan Foothills 48, Palo Verde Magnet, 0

Surpirse Paradise Honors, 54, Wickenburg, 7

Florence 33, Parker, 28

Safford, 27,  Phoenix Christian, 20

River Valley, 25, Bourgade Catholic 13

Thatcher 42, Round Valley, 14

Sabino, 42, Coolidge, 20

Shadow Mountain, 24, Tempe 6

Show Low 42, Valley Christian, 28

Dysart 21, Yuma 18

2A Conference

Morenci 30, Scottsdale Christian 6

Heritage Academy Laveen 47, Glendale Prep 20

San Tan Charter 46, Miami, 21

Kingman Academy, 38, Mountainside 0

Gilbert Christian 34, Santa Cruz, 6

Scottsdale Prep 40, Veritas Prep at SCOTTSDALE PREP

Trivium Prep, 42, Highland Prep 0

1A Conference

Baboquivari 50, Fort Thomas 6

Bagdad 40,  Foothills Christian (Calif.),, 14

MOHAVE ACCELERATED at Joseph City

Lincoln Prep 62, Desert Heights 24

Duncan 27, Lordsburg, New Mexico 19

Cicero Prep 56, Mayer 6

Mogollon 44, Superior 0

Williams 32, Pahranagat Valley (Nevada), 22

Salome 30, Tempe Prep 0

Anthem Prep at SAN MANUEL

St. David 42, Ray, 0

Hayden 64,  Valley Union 0

EL CAPITAN/CENTENNIAL ACADEMY at Water Canyon, Utah

Saturday's game

3A Conference

Eastmark 33,  Robertson (Las Vegas, Nevada), 7

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona high school football 2022: Week 1 schedule, scores

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Magnet School#Tombstone#Glendale#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lakeside Blue Ridge#Odyssey Institute#Palo Verde Magnet#Valley Christian#Dysart#Scottsdale#Heritage Academy#Kingman Academy#Highland#Foothills#Mohave#Cicero#Salome 30
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy