Rancho Mirage, CA

New tournament director eager to build success from scratch at desert's PGA Tour Champions event

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago
Michelle DeLancy has seen the birth of a PGA Tour Champions event before, and that’s one of the reasons she's excited about being the tournament director for the new Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage next year.

“When you think about building from scratch, you think about the tournament, you think about the field, you think about the title sponsor and then you think about the community,” said DeLancy, who will lead the inaugural Galleri Classic in March at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

While the PGA Tour Champions event will be played on the familiar Dinah Shore Tournament Course, which hosted the LPGA major championship in the desert for 51 year ending last April, the rest of the tournament will be built from the ground up. DeLancy has seen that kind of startup tournament before as part of the team of the first Boeing Classic in Seattle in 2005. She later went on to serve as executive director of that tournament for nine years.

Since leaving that position, DeLancy has worked other jobs focused on sports, including a year as director of marketing and events for Seattle’s XFL football team and as a consultant for companies including sports in their marketing.

Two big concerns for a first-year tournament are the golf course and the field of players. DeLancy feels neither of those elements will be a problem for the new Galleri Classic. The Shore Course is certainly tournament tested through five decades of LPGA play.

“As we know, it is a very well-established tournament course, with many tournaments that have been played in the past,” DeLancy said. “So we know that Mission Hills will be ready for it.”

Getting PGA Tour Champions golfers to come to the Coachella Valley for the 78-player tournament shouldn’t be a problem, either, DeLancy said.

The Galleri Classic will be played March 24-26, the week after the senior tour is in Newport Beach for the Hoag Classic. Many of the golfers now over 50 have played in and even won The American Express tournament in the Coachella Valley when that event still featured Bob Hope’s name. That includes players such as David Duval, Justin Leonard, Mike Weir, Joe Durant and Brian Gay, who each won The American Express. Other players such as Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron, Ernie Els, Colin Montgomerie, Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker have all played in the desert at sometime in their careers,

Coming back to the desert

“PGA Tour Champions players are very excited to come out to the tournament,” said DeLancy, who was talking to players at the Boeing Classic last week and will go to the Ally Challenge in Michigan next week. “We think the time of year, the location of the course and the players that want to be here, we know from talking to them already that the players do really want to be here. So that’s a big piece. It’s one of those if you build it, they will come kind of things. We are building it and they will be here.”

More focus will be on getting the message out for tournament sponsor Grail, which produces the Galleri cancer test designed to detect dozens of cancers.

“It’s cancer detection. We are going to be working on identifying some charities that we want to give back to and keep the money here in the valley to build the community,” she said. “And we know that this is a big golfing community and people will want to play in the pro-am with these players and there is a great opportunity to buy into hospitality and other things, either corporations or individuals.”

Delancy added that in visiting the Boeing Classic last week in Seattle and reacquainting herself with players and people around that tournament, she met plenty of volunteers who spend their winters in the desert and are eager to volunteer for the PGA Tour Champions event.

