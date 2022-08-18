ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Utah Tech Professor becomes first in the state to receive Henry L. Alder Award

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 3 days ago
Utah Tech University’s Dr. Vinodh Kumar Chellamuthu has been awarded the Henry L Alder Award for Distinguished Teaching.

Chellamuthu is the first in Utah to receive the award from the Mathematical Association of America, a Utah Tech Press Release stated. Chellamuthu is currently the Associate Professor of Mathematics at Utah Tech.

The award is given to three professors each year who have been extremely successful in teaching undergraduate mathematics and whose teaching goes beyond the classroom.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the prestigious national Alder Award for distinguished teaching,” Chellamuthu said. “I am even more honored to join past Alder Award recipients whose work has profoundly inspired me in my journey as an educator.”

Chellamuthu received the award at the association's MathFest conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania while presenting on active and authentic learning.

“As an educator committed to helping and improving the student lives and community, I always stress that the primary purpose of life and learning is to serve people and contribute to society to make it better,” Chellamuthu said.

Chellamuthu has been at Utah Tech since 2015 and encourages his students to apply math to real-world situations. His students have even worked with the St. George Police Department on a collaborative project focused on gathering data to redistribute the workload.

“Through these experiences, students have built their creativity, enhanced their lateral thinking and discovered their potential is unlimited,” Chellamuthu said. “Moreover, exposing our students to these real-world problems and mentoring them to solve them in real-world settings exemplifies Utah Tech's active and applied learning mission.”

