York-area man charged with killing a person in York and dumping his body in Lancaster

Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide in York that claimed the life of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez earlier this year.

Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II, 24, of the York area, has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

He is being held in York County Prison without bail.

State police say Bermudez-Melendez of West York was killed in York on March 13. His body was then discarded in a wooded area along Holtwood Road in Martic Township, which is in southern Lancaster County, according to a news release.

A man leading a youth group on the hiking trails near the Susquehanna River discovered Bermudez-Melendez's body on March 19, an affidavit of probable cause states. An autopsy determined that he died of gunshot wounds.

A police investigation determined that Rivera-Rivera fatally shot Bermudez-Melendez at a garage in the 300 block of Gas Avenue in York. A man told police that he heard a loud boom that he believed was a gunshot as he walked into the garage. He saw Rivera-Rivera holding a gun in his hand, and Bermudez-Melendez was slumped over the trunk.

Rivera-Rivera also got into the car, reached around to the back seat and fired the gun into the trunk area where Bermudez-Melendez was, the affidavit states.

Rivera-Rivera and the man later drove to Lancaster County and disposed of the body in a wooded area along the river, the affidavit states.

Police allege that Rivera-Rivera took two vehicles involved in the crime to New Jersey with the intent to conceal and destroy them, the affidavit states.

Rivera-Rivera sent an apology message to his family and told relatives that he loved them just days after the homicide, the affidavit states.

State police in Lancaster and the York County District Attorney's Office are investigating the homicide.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York-area man charged with killing a person in York and dumping his body in Lancaster