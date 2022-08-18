ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York-area man charged with killing a person in York and dumping his body in Lancaster

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide in York that claimed the life of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez earlier this year.

Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II, 24, of the York area, has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

He is being held in York County Prison without bail.

State police say Bermudez-Melendez of West York was killed in York on March 13. His body was then discarded in a wooded area along Holtwood Road in Martic Township, which is in southern Lancaster County, according to a news release.

A man leading a youth group on the hiking trails near the Susquehanna River discovered Bermudez-Melendez's body on March 19, an affidavit of probable cause states. An autopsy determined that he died of gunshot wounds.

A police investigation determined that Rivera-Rivera fatally shot Bermudez-Melendez at a garage in the 300 block of Gas Avenue in York. A man told police that he heard a loud boom that he believed was a gunshot as he walked into the garage. He saw Rivera-Rivera holding a gun in his hand, and Bermudez-Melendez was slumped over the trunk.

Rivera-Rivera also got into the car, reached around to the back seat and fired the gun into the trunk area where Bermudez-Melendez was, the affidavit states.

Rivera-Rivera and the man later drove to Lancaster County and disposed of the body in a wooded area along the river, the affidavit states.

For subscribers: York County had 19 murders last year. There’s already 20 eight months into 2022. Why?

Also of interest: 'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life

Police allege that Rivera-Rivera took two vehicles involved in the crime to New Jersey with the intent to conceal and destroy them, the affidavit states.

Rivera-Rivera sent an apology message to his family and told relatives that he loved them just days after the homicide, the affidavit states.

State police in Lancaster and the York County District Attorney's Office are investigating the homicide.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York-area man charged with killing a person in York and dumping his body in Lancaster

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

One wounded in York shooting Saturday: reports

A shooting in York City late Saturday afternoon left one person wounded, according to several media reports. The incident was reported near the intersection of West Market Street and Richland Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police closed down a portion of West Market Street to investigate, according to...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist died in Lancaster County accident: Police

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police say that a motorcyclist has died after a Saturday night accident in Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The crash between a car and a motorcycle...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One injured in York shooting, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West York, PA
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
York, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
City
Martic Township, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
West York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
FOX 43

Police responding to York City shooting

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in downtown York. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 900 Block of West Market Street around 5:23 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities have closed down West Market Street from the Exxon Mobile at 1000 W. Market...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Update: One person died in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Hiking Trails#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 30, according to the York County 911 dispatch center. Both lanes of Route 30 have been closed between Hanover Road and Trinity Road, according to 511pa. Three to six vehicles were initially reported to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County Crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in York

The York County Coroner says one man died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man hit another vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light. The coroner says this set off a chain of events, causing other vehicles to be impacted.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday

A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man pulled gun in Dauphin County road rage incident: police

State police resolved a road rage incident that occurred Friday afternoon on Route 283, according to a recent release. Dalton Bechtel, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after he pointed a gun at 33-year-old Harrisburg motorist at around 3 p.m. in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster woman arrested for stealing $400 worth of energy drinks

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested in connection with stealing $400 in energy drinks from a supermarket back in June of 2022. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to police, 42-year-old...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man was killed after shooter thought he set him up: police

Carlos Rivera-Rivera thought Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez had set him up to be jumped. On March 13, Rivera-Rivera shot Bermudez-Melendez inside a York City garage, shoved him into his car, and proceeded to shoot him multiple times from the driver’s seat though the back seat, according to court records released Friday.
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
YORK, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

3K+
Followers
917
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy