NME
Jack Harlow announces UK gigs for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour
Jack Harlow has announced details of new UK headline shows for later this year – see details below and get your tickets here. The rapper will head to these shores in November for the latest leg of his ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour, in support of his recent album of the same name.
NME
Mura Masa recruits Kali Uchis for ‘blessing me’ remix
Mura Masa has shared a new Kali Uchis remix of his recent single ‘blessing me’ – check it out below. The original version of ‘blessing me’ came out back in May and features Pa Salieu and Skilliben. It was announced alongside details of Mura Masa’s third album, ‘demon time’, which is due out on September 16.
NME
Watch Coldplay perform Kate Bush and ABBA covers with Alan Partridge and Jacob Collier
For the penultimate date of their six-show Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay performed their nightly duology of covers with the unique trio of Steve Coogan (in character as Alan Partridge), Jacob Collier and Nicole Lawrence. As all shows on the run have been thus far, Coldplay’s show on Saturday (August 20)...
NME
Gorillaz debut new Tame Impala and Bootie Brown collaboration ‘New Gold’ at All Points East
Gorillaz headlined London’s All Points East last night (August 19) and debuted a new collaboration with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown – watch them play ‘New Gold’ below. The band played the Victoria Park festival to kick off the second part of their 2022 European tour,...
NME
Pixies on having curry with and being covered by David Bowie
Pixies have told NME about going for curry with David Bowie and having the legend cover one of their songs. This week, the alt-rock legends took NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! challenge, where veteran artists are quizzed about their history in the music industry. During...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
NME
Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer announce new song ‘Take Me Back Home’ for ‘Frozen Planet II’
Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer have announced ‘Take Me Back Home’, a new collaborative song that will soundtrack a trailer for the BBC’s Sir David Attenborough-narrated series Frozen Planet II. Frozen Planet II has been described by the BBC as “a spellbinding six-episode journey through earth’s magical...
NME
Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’
Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
NME
Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to be honoured with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 this weekend. This year’s VMAs will take place on Sunday (August 28) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J set to co-host.
NME
Pusha T adds Brixton Academy gig in London to ‘It’s Almost Dry’ UK tour
Pusha T has added a new London gig at Brixton Academy to his UK and Ireland tour later this year behind new album ‘It’s Almost Dry’. The rapper performed in the capital yesterday (August 19) in support of Gorillaz for their huge show as part of the All Points East festival, and will return in December.
NME
NMIXX to make first comeback with second single album ‘Entwurf’ next month
JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group NMIXX will be making their first-ever comeback with a new single album in September. On August 22 at midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their first teasers for their upcoming second single album, ‘Entwurf’. These include a neon pink and green graphic poster for the release, along with the launch of an intriguing new Twitter account for ‘XXIWN’, which is the group’s name backwards.
NME
Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Self Esteem and more to perform at 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony
Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Self Esteem and more are all set to perform at next month’s 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony in London. Last month (July 26), the 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award were announced, including Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’, Little Simz’s ‘Sometimes I Might be Introvert’, Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’, Wet Leg’s self-titled album and Yard Act’s ‘The Overload’.
NME
Drake has been named as Shazam’s most-searched artist
Drake has been named by Shazam as their most-searched artist. The music-searching app is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, having initially launched in August 2002 as a UK-based text messaging service. To mark the milestone, Shazam has now shared a list of its most-searched artists and songs over the...
NME
SHINee’s Key gives upcoming single ‘Gasoline’ surprise live debut at SMTOWN LIVE concert
SHINee member and soloist Key has debuted his upcoming single ‘Gasoline’ live at SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN LIVE concert ahead of its release later this month. On August 20, K-pop agency SM Entertainment held its SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon concert, marking its first in-person SMTOWN event in five years. During his set as a soloist, Key surprised fans with a live performance of his upcoming single ‘Gasoline’.
NME
Watch Eddie Vedder mark Joe Strummer’s 70th birthday with ‘Long Shadow’ cover
Eddie Vedder has covered Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros’ track ‘Long Shadow’ to mark the late Clash musician’s 70th birthday – you can watch Vedder’s rendition below. ‘Long Shadow’ was originally released in October 2003 on the album ‘Streetcore’, which was completed following Strummer’s...
NME
‘Rick and Morty’ immersive fan experience unveiled
Rick and Morty have unveiled a new fan experience ahead of the launch of season six next month. The new ‘Wormageddon’ project is described as an “immersive experience” and global treasure hunt, with fans of the show being tasked with finding 14 scenes that bridge the events of the end of season five and season six in nine hidden locations.
NME
Day6 (Even Of Day) tease new song and music video ‘Darling of the Beach’
Day6 (Even Of Day) will be dropping a new summer track and music video, ‘Darling of the Beach’, even though all three members of the Day6 subunit are currently in the military. On August 22 at midnight KST, Day6 shared a surprise teaser on Twitter, announcing the subunit’s...
NME
Noah Dillon: “With my music, I try to explore the extremities of emotion”
Listening to ‘Kill The Dove’, the debut studio album by Noah Dillon, you get a real sense of who he is: a hopeless romantic, an endearing optimist, a rough-and-ready troubadour and an aspiring rockstar. But the Fremantle singer-songwriter will also readily tell you what he isn’t: On lead single ‘Nothing Matters’, he confesses: “I’m no good at love songs”. So what kind of songs is Dillon good at, then?
NME
Låpsley announces new album ‘Cautionary Tales Of Youth’ with single ‘Dial Two Seven’
Låpsley has announced details of her third album, ‘Cautionary Tales Of Youth’, and shared a new single called ‘Dial Two Seven’ – listen to that below. The new album follows the singer’s 2020 LP ‘Through Water’ and is set to be released on January 20, 2023.
NME
10 times Jordan Peele picked the perfect soundtrack
From the inception of his solo directorial debut, 2017’s Get Out, Jordan Peele has become one of horror’s most popular directors due to his unique perspective. In blending his foundation in comedy skits and later social commentary with gory jump scares, he’s drawn in a cult fan following in the span of four years with his game-changing horror movies.
