NME

Jack Harlow announces UK gigs for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour

Jack Harlow has announced details of new UK headline shows for later this year – see details below and get your tickets here. The rapper will head to these shores in November for the latest leg of his ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour, in support of his recent album of the same name.
NME

Mura Masa recruits Kali Uchis for ‘blessing me’ remix

Mura Masa has shared a new Kali Uchis remix of his recent single ‘blessing me’ – check it out below. The original version of ‘blessing me’ came out back in May and features Pa Salieu and Skilliben. It was announced alongside details of Mura Masa’s third album, ‘demon time’, which is due out on September 16.
NME

Pixies on having curry with and being covered by David Bowie

Pixies have told NME about going for curry with David Bowie and having the legend cover one of their songs. This week, the alt-rock legends took NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! challenge, where veteran artists are quizzed about their history in the music industry. During...
NME

Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’

Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
NME

Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to be honoured with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 this weekend. This year’s VMAs will take place on Sunday (August 28) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J set to co-host.
NME

Pusha T adds Brixton Academy gig in London to ‘It’s Almost Dry’ UK tour

Pusha T has added a new London gig at Brixton Academy to his UK and Ireland tour later this year behind new album ‘It’s Almost Dry’. The rapper performed in the capital yesterday (August 19) in support of Gorillaz for their huge show as part of the All Points East festival, and will return in December.
NME

NMIXX to make first comeback with second single album ‘Entwurf’ next month

JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group NMIXX will be making their first-ever comeback with a new single album in September. On August 22 at midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their first teasers for their upcoming second single album, ‘Entwurf’. These include a neon pink and green graphic poster for the release, along with the launch of an intriguing new Twitter account for ‘XXIWN’, which is the group’s name backwards.
NME

Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Self Esteem and more to perform at 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony

Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Self Esteem and more are all set to perform at next month’s 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony in London. Last month (July 26), the 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award were announced, including Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’, Little Simz’s ‘Sometimes I Might be Introvert’, Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’, Wet Leg’s self-titled album and Yard Act’s ‘The Overload’.
NME

Drake has been named as Shazam’s most-searched artist

Drake has been named by Shazam as their most-searched artist. The music-searching app is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, having initially launched in August 2002 as a UK-based text messaging service. To mark the milestone, Shazam has now shared a list of its most-searched artists and songs over the...
NME

SHINee’s Key gives upcoming single ‘Gasoline’ surprise live debut at SMTOWN LIVE concert

SHINee member and soloist Key has debuted his upcoming single ‘Gasoline’ live at SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN LIVE concert ahead of its release later this month. On August 20, K-pop agency SM Entertainment held its SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon concert, marking its first in-person SMTOWN event in five years. During his set as a soloist, Key surprised fans with a live performance of his upcoming single ‘Gasoline’.
NME

‘Rick and Morty’ immersive fan experience unveiled

Rick and Morty have unveiled a new fan experience ahead of the launch of season six next month. The new ‘Wormageddon’ project is described as an “immersive experience” and global treasure hunt, with fans of the show being tasked with finding 14 scenes that bridge the events of the end of season five and season six in nine hidden locations.
NME

Noah Dillon: “With my music, I try to explore the extremities of emotion”

Listening to ‘Kill The Dove’, the debut studio album by Noah Dillon, you get a real sense of who he is: a hopeless romantic, an endearing optimist, a rough-and-ready troubadour and an aspiring rockstar. But the Fremantle singer-songwriter will also readily tell you what he isn’t: On lead single ‘Nothing Matters’, he confesses: “I’m no good at love songs”. So what kind of songs is Dillon good at, then?
NME

10 times Jordan Peele picked the perfect soundtrack

From the inception of his solo directorial debut, 2017’s Get Out, Jordan Peele has become one of horror’s most popular directors due to his unique perspective. In blending his foundation in comedy skits and later social commentary with gory jump scares, he’s drawn in a cult fan following in the span of four years with his game-changing horror movies.
