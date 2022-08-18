ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith International Film Festival starts Friday

By Alex Gladden, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOI7T_0hM6jDUb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPHxD_0hM6jDUb00

Fort Smith's second annual film festival is showing 137 films created by people from more than 30 countries.

The Fort Smith International Film Festival will be Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 at TempleLive. Tickets cost $10.

On the opening day of the festival Friday doors will open at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., Mayor George McGill will speak, kicking off the event, said Executive Director Brandon Chase Goldsmith.

On Saturday, the festival will begin showing films at 10 a.m. and will continue showing films until 11:45 p.m.

“Basically Saturday is a movie marathon," Goldsmith said.

At midnight, there will be an awards show, and after that the party will continue until 2 a.m.

The first day of the festival will include lectures from the Arkansas Cinema Society and the Cherokee Nation Film Office.

Filmmakers submitted 365 films from 51 countries.

The festival is featuring new categories of film this year. These include thrillers, westerns and LGBTQ+.

Another new category includes alum, which are filmmakers who were a part of the festival last year.

“And the beautiful thing about having the alum is getting to watch them grow as filmmakers, so what we’re doing we’re creating a film festival community with our alums, and we get to watch them grow every year," Goldsmith said.

After each feature-length film, the directors will have a Q&A.

"Because that’s what makes a film festival different from just going to the movies is you get to talk to the director, the actors and the producers," Goldsmith said.

With films showing in four rooms at TempleLive, audience members can choose the films they want to see, making their own itinerary during the festival.

“You get to choose your own adventure for movies," Goldsmith said.

Clay Pruitt, who is also involved with the festival, talked about what the festival brings to Fort Smith.

“Honestly I think the festival benefits Fort Smith in multiple ways, but the biggest one is just bringing the community together," Pruitt said. He later added, "For me, that’s the most gratifying part of the film festival is just being able to bring the community together.'

Goldsmith said the festival is also creating a space for filmmakers to meet each other and discuss new ideas.

“By having them all in one place, they can have conversations that give birth to new projects," Goldsmith said.

Alex Gladden is a University of Arkansas graduate. She previously reported for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and The Jonesboro Sun before joining the Times Record. She can be contacted at agladden@swtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith International Film Festival starts Friday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause

Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fort Smith, AR
Entertainment
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Cherokee County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mcgill
5NEWS

Fort Smith police investigate hit-and-run that left one dead

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that took place at around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, morning in the 5200 block of Towson Ave. The pedestrian has been identified as 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller. Police are looking for the vehicle in this photo...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Smith International#Localevent#The Movies#Cinema#University Of Arkansas
5NEWS

Body of woman found in Franklin County identified

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified the body of a woman found on the side of the road earlier this month in Franklin County. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran. On Aug. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found Tran's body.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
swark.today

100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team

Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
KHBS

Fort Smith police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department. Police said 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was hit around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Towson Avenue. Police are searching for the...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Fort Smith man sentenced for firearms possession

FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith man was sentenced Thursday to 110 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Honorable Judge P.K. Holmes, III, presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
AL.com

3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
MULBERRY, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy