Escambia County, FL

ECSO: Pine Forest High School lockdown lifted; students behind messages identified

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
Update, 11:10 a.m.

Pine Forest High School is clear and the lockdown has been lifted, according to Lewis.

The spokeswoman told the News Journal that investigators found the students responsible, but said the threats were not credible. Lewis did not specify what, if any, consequences the students may face.

Original Story

Pine Forest High School is under lockdown for the second time this week, according to Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Morgan Lewis.

Lewis told the News Journal that the high school is under a lockdown in response to a texted threat. ECSO investigators are currently on school grounds.

She said the message did not directly threaten the school or a specific individual, "but we are out there investigating, so they might find out more," Lewis said.

This comes after a lockdown Tuesday in response to a similar threat made over AirDrop.

Tuesday's threat:Pine Forest High School lockdown lifted, normal operation resumes following AirDrop threat

It is unknown whether the two threats were made by the same individual.

The News Journal has reached out to Escambia County Public Schools for additional comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

