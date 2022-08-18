ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

FBI boss grilled on 'deeply rooted political infection' after Hunter Biden whistleblower

By Jerry Dunleavy, Justice Department Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Comments / 62

Kim Brailey
2d ago

When Hunter as a FELON bought a gun and the FBI and media said nothing, that was a red flag. When Hunter took large sums of money from China and Russian oligarchs, that too was a red flag yet the FBI didn't raid his home and the media said nothing. When he was caught with drugs and lost THREE LAPTOPS with emails from politicians, the FBI and DOJ along with the media DENIED it and tried to threaten the man who fixed the laptops, the media said nothing. Now tell me if this had been any one of Trump's kids what the FBI, DOJ and the media would have done.

Reply(1)
35
Delbert Nordbrock
3d ago

remember who started fbi. Hoover collected information about individuals without court orders to keep them under his control

Reply(5)
63
Worksforaliving
3d ago

2 type of justice nowadays liberal crime ignored conservatives targeted by Federal goon squad and convicted by media

Reply
98
