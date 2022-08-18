Read full article on original website
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on I-29 South just after midnight Sunday. Officers say a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast speeds...
No charges to be filed in Bennington Lake boating incident
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed following a boating accident. The accident happened at Bennington Lake on July 25. Three people were critically injured when an inflatable that was being towed by a boat hit a sea wall near a bridge. They were identified as...
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 21, 2022 – KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near the 4400 block of N. 27th Street after a shooting on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the area around 11:00 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot at several times by an individual who was known by the victim. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
Lincoln Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly hitting an officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested by Lincoln police Friday morning after an incident last week where authorities said he drove his motorcycle into an LPD officer’s bicycle. LPD said 19-year-old Alexander Nelson was riding a green motorcycle with green lights on Aug. 11 when Nelson...
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Lincoln Woman Suffers Monetary Loss, After Falling To Scammer Claiming to be an Officer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Another scam has been reported, this one has someone claiming to be from Lincoln Police. According to LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer, a 43-year-old Lincoln woman on Thursday got a call from a scammer saying she missed a subpoena and had the option to face criminal penalties or pay a $6,000 fine. The victim followed the instructions to buy gift cards and give the information to the caller.
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
LPD arrest suspect after officer was knocked down, injured by motorcyclist
(Lincoln, NE) -- An arrest is made in connection to an assault on a Lincoln Police officer. Lincoln Police say around 12:30 the morning of August 11th, officers spotted a green, "racing style motorcycle" with green under-glow lights at 14th & O Streets that had been seen on multiple occasions driving, "extremely recklessly" through the downtown area. Police say the motorcycle continued northbound on Centennial mall, and driving up onto the west side sidewalk of Centennial Mall Park between P and Q streets.
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
Lancaster County men facing felony counts, in Beatrice house shooting
BEATRICE – A Firth man charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home, faces further hearing September 8th, in Gage County Court. 18-year-old Colten Anderson is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The charges, upon conviction, carry possible sentences of up to 50 years in prison, with a mandatory five-year minimum on each count. Anderson was excused from attending Thursday’s hearing.
One person hospitalized after pickup gets stuck under semi
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Multiple vehicles were involved in Columbus crash that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday evening. A 2001 Ford pickup was traveling westbound in the outside lane of a crowded 23rd Street when an eastbound Toyota Prius was attempting to turn left into the Sonic parking lot, according to Capt. Douglas Molczyk of the Columbus Police Department.
Through struggles, Lincoln women business owners find success
That never happened. On that day, Jensen, a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, sold hardly anything. One car pulled up to her tent, but instead of asking about Jensen’s products, the driver asked if she was selling bottled water. It reached the point where Jensen was walking up...
Turn to 10/11: President of Lincoln-based dog rescue desperate to get Facebook page back
Lincoln Police enforcing school zone safety as kids head back to school. The effort runs through Sept. 9 and officers will be on the lookout for traffic violations, particularly speeding in school zones. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT. The Lincoln Christian football team is waking up early...
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison
BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
Lincoln father and son are first indicted in connection to overdose deaths last year
A Lincoln father and son already facing drug charges now are indicted for an overdose death last year, which are believed to be the first criminal charges to come from a string of overdoses last year from tainted cocaine. And a pair accused of the theft of more than $1.2...
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
