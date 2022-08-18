ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

CHP: Man killed on Highway 273 after being hit by car

By Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

A man was killed Thursday morning when he was hit by a car on Highway 273 just north of Happy Valley Road.

The collision happened about 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident information page.

An initial report from a witness said the man dove in front of the southbound Ford Fusion.

The highway's slow lane was temporarily closed while the CHP investigated.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today.

Comments / 1

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
RED BLUFF, CA
kymkemp.com

Containment Rises to 81% on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex

Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 assumed management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex at 1900 hours on August 20, 2022 and remains in unified command with the California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 25,832 acres with 81% containment and 946 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Accidents
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

7 cited, 3 arrested during DUI and license checkpoint in Redding Friday

REDDING, Calif. - On Friday, the Redding Police Department, with the Anderson Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a DUI and driver’s license from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Market Street. North Market Street DUI and license checkpoint. Redding...
REDDING, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chapman
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 stopped

WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. - Forward progress of the 35-acre Kennedy Fire, which was sparked by a head-on crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, has been stopped Friday afternoon, according to Whiskeytown National Recreation Area officials. On Friday there were at least two dozen engines, three bulldozers, helicopters and other aircraft working...
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
iheart.com

Firefighters Battling Several Fires In Northern California

Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly 8,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at 90% containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26,000 acres and containment is now at 51%.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#California Highway Patrol#Accident#Ford Fusion
krcrtv.com

Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner

ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
ANDERSON, CA
ksro.com

Update on Northern California Wildfires

Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly eight-thousand acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at ninety percent containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26-thousand acres and containment is now at 51-percent.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Los Molinos area on Tuesday after drugs found in car

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Tehama County Probation Department arrested two people after finding narcotics in a car in the Los Molinos area on Tuesday. Officers were conducting compliance checks when they saw a person on mandatory supervision, who had multiple warrants, drive by in a car. Before...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police arrest woman following theft of property from Sequoia Middle School

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Redding after stolen property from a local middle school was found in her possession. On Tuesday, employees with the Sequoia Middle School contacted the Redding Police Department School Resource Officer Cameron Hooks regarding the theft of a laptop and other miscellaneous items from a classroom at the school.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Items stolen from Sequoia Middle School found during homeless camp sweep

Items stolen from a Redding middle school were found Wednesday morning in the Nur Pon Open Space while officers were contacting illegal campers. According to police, employees at Sequoia Middle School called their School Resource Officer Cameron Hooks Tuesday when they discovered a computer and other items had been stolen from a classroom. Officer Hooks found surveillance video of a woman taking the items from the school and gave a picture of the woman to all officers in the department.
krcrtv.com

"100 Deadliest Days" at Mercy Medical Center in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — We know the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as summer. But it has a completely different meaning to emergency department healthcare providers. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is a Level Ⅱ trauma center providing care from the north coast, to the Oregon border,...
REDDING, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

2K+
Followers
794
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy