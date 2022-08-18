CHP: Man killed on Highway 273 after being hit by car
A man was killed Thursday morning when he was hit by a car on Highway 273 just north of Happy Valley Road.
The collision happened about 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident information page.
An initial report from a witness said the man dove in front of the southbound Ford Fusion.
The highway's slow lane was temporarily closed while the CHP investigated.
