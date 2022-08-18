Read full article on original website
First responders honor fallen Memphis firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of first responders and supporters lined the streets of Memphis in honor of David Pleasant, a firefighter who died in the line duty earlier this month. As the sun set on a dreary day across Memphis, hundreds came together to remember David Pleasant. “We just lost a brother, a firefighter to […]
Live At 9: “To Kill a Mockingbird” Production Brings Tour to Mid-South
Harper Lee’s Pulitzer-Prize winning American classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” comes to Memphis in a new adaptation by playwright and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. The iconic story of Atticus Finch told by his daughter Scout has captivated readers and audiences for generations. Live at 9 spoke with the current production’s Scout, played by Melanie Moore and Yaegel Welch who plays Tom Robinson.
Dozen of cars broken into at Downtown Memphis Hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen of car break-ins were reported at a Downtown Memphis hotel Monday morning. It happened at the Sheraton Memphis hotel on 250 Main Street. Security was allegedly on the lot when the break-ins occurred. One hotel guest said he paid for valet parking but his car was still broken […]
Nonprofit aims to place more male teachers of color in MSCS schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Midsouth children are already heading back to school after their summer break, but for some students, there may not be enough teachers in their classrooms. To help fill the gap, a new effort is underway to place high-quality male teachers of color in schools. As many school districts struggle with teacher […]
Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
Memphis woman killed in Nashville crash
A Memphis woman has died after a crash on West Trinity Lane Saturday night.
Horn Lake student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
One critical in overnight downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was listed in critical condition after being shot downtown. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of South Front Street. The victim was located at 850 South Third Street. He was dropped off at the hospital by a gray sedan. No suspect information is available at this […]
Jury selection begins in trial of cousins accused in Laylah Washington’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of two men charged in the 2017 road rage death of a toddler. It was a crime that stunned the Memphis community. The two men charged in this case are cousins who were driving in Hickory Hill in 2017 when they got into a confrontation […]
Victim shot in foot when marijuana sale goes wrong
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edward Shelton, 29, has been convicted of a 2018 crime after robbing a woman of money and a cell phone before shooting her in the foot, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The victim initially told officers she went to a house on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area to sell […]
Inspections show concerns prior to ceiling collapse at Cummings K-8
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in as many years, parents endured an early dismissal at Cummings K-8 in the midst of an emergency this week. It happened when a student shot a classmate in September 2021. A ceiling collapse that injured a librarian happened this week. For parents, it’s critical their students have […]
One dead, one injured after Southeast Memphis shooting
UPDATE: Officers confirmed the victim as Joseph Faulkner. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of Whisper Valley Drive after 7 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second […]
Teen adds carjacking, vandalism to arrest history
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday night after being accused of a carjacking. Officers responded to a carjacking call in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue just before 9 p.m. They later received information that the stolen vehicle was last seen at February Road and Peace Street in southwest Memphis. When officers tried […]
One dead, 3 injured in shooting near I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has died after being involved in a shooting in the area of I-240 and Norris Road Sunday morning. Police responded the scene just after 12 a.m. and found four victims in a vehicle. The deceased victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital […]
Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
McDonald’s employee pulls gun on customers during argument
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A sign outside the McDonald’s drive-thru on Poplar in Midtown says “order a sweet treat” but two customers got anything but that Thursday. Memphis Police said 32-year-old Willie Webster, an employee at the restaurant, pointed a gun at a man and woman while breakfast was being served. Court records show Webster and the […]
Bystander falls victim to bullet from nearby argument
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tashaivia Justice Fuller is behind bars after police said an argument spiraled out of control and ended with a bystander being shot in the back. Detectives said the attack happened outside the Economy Hotel in Parkway Village. This is the same hotel where a man was arrested a few days ago for […]
Memphis Seven celebrate victory, Starbucks plans appeal after judge’s order to rehire them
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Seven Memphis Starbucks employees who were fired earlier this year reflected on their journey and expressed a sense of gratitude after a federal judge ruled the coffee giant must give them their jobs back. On the heels of the decision, the Memphis Seven returned outside of the store to declare victory. A federal judge […]
New construction means more headaches for downtown drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It could be a little more complicated for drivers who use Riverside Drive over the next several weeks. Union Avenue between Riverside Drive and Front Street has been temporarily closed to traffic. Fire Station #5 and a parking garage are in the process of being demolished to make way for the new […]
