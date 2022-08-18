ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Wdsu
WDSU

Orleans Parish sheriff misses court date for malfeasance complaint

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish sheriff missed a court date Friday regarding a case where she faces a charge of malfeasance. A criminal complaint was filed against Sheriff Susan Hutson accusing her of malfeasance after a man facing murder charges missed his court date due to the courts being closed back in June.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDSU

Hammond family dog dies after alerting children to house fire

HAMMOND, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is processing a grim scene in Hammond. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a man set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home while her 11 and 14-year-old daughters were inside sleeping. The two girls made it out alive, but the...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

2 shootings reported Sunday morning in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings that were reported on Sunday morning. According to reports, one shooting happened in the Lake Terrace neighborhood, and the other happened at the edge of Hollygrove. The first shooting was at the intersection of Paris Avenue and Killdeer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three more overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Three more overnight shootings were reported by New Orleans police on Friday night and Saturday morning. The first shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward around 10 p.m. Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy