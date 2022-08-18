Read full article on original website
Court documents detail latest on New Orleans East homicide from last week
A 76-year-old man was arguing with a group of teenagers when he went into his house, grabbed a gun and started shooting at them, killing a 17-year-old boy in the process, investigators said in records filed in Criminal District Court. The documents offer the most complete account yet of the...
NOPD: Man shot multiple times in Lake Terrace Saturday, condition unknown
At about 10 a.m., the NOPD says they were called to the 2400 block of Leon C Simon and 6600 block of Franklin Ave
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
Victims speak out after New Orleans mayor supports 13-year-old sentenced for carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — Carjacking victims are speaking out after a 13-year-old boy was convicted of carjacking 5 people in two days with a fake gun. His sentence is probation for three years. The victims say this entire experience has been traumatizing. One moment you are just pulling into your...
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court
The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn't show up.
Orleans Parish sheriff misses court date for malfeasance complaint
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish sheriff missed a court date Friday regarding a case where she faces a charge of malfeasance. A criminal complaint was filed against Sheriff Susan Hutson accusing her of malfeasance after a man facing murder charges missed his court date due to the courts being closed back in June.
NOPD responds to dozens of shots fired around the Jung Hotel off Canal St. injuring two men
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting Friday night where more than 43 shots were fired around the Jung Hotel off Canal St. at 11PM. Initial NOPD reports show that two males had gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by EMS to be treated for their injuries.
Mayor sits with, consoles, family of accused armed carjacker in court
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was spotted in Superior Court Friday sitting with the family of an accused juvenile violent carjacker during his trial.
Reserve Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
Deputy constable resigns, investigation shows he ignored calls for help in French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — The reserve deputy constable accused of ignoring a rape in the French Quarter while on duty has resigned. According to Orleans Parish Constable Edwin Shorty Jr., the resignation came in before the completion of an internal investigation into the deputy's inaction as someone was raped nearby.
Hammond family dog dies after alerting children to house fire
HAMMOND, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is processing a grim scene in Hammond. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a man set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home while her 11 and 14-year-old daughters were inside sleeping. The two girls made it out alive, but the...
2 shootings reported Sunday morning in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings that were reported on Sunday morning. According to reports, one shooting happened in the Lake Terrace neighborhood, and the other happened at the edge of Hollygrove. The first shooting was at the intersection of Paris Avenue and Killdeer...
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating after deputy fires gun at suspect accused of trying to burglarize unit
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it is investigating an incident where a group of people is accused of trying to burglarize a sheriff's office vehicle with a deputy inside. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident happened in Metairie and involved an unmarked JPSO unit. Lopinto...
Suspect driving a stolen vehicle during high-speed police chase, causes car accident in Madisonville
Covington police were involved in a police chase in St. Tammany on Highway 22 that resulted in the suspect's vehicle crashing into another car. According to police, officers tried to pull over a vehicle with reported stolen license plates in Mandeville, but the driver refused to comply, leading to a high-speed police chase.
Three more overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Three more overnight shootings were reported by New Orleans police on Friday night and Saturday morning. The first shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward around 10 p.m. Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
