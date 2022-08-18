ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

1st Annual West Texas Truck Show Fest takes over the Ector County Coliseum

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The first annual West Texas Truck Show Fest took over the Ector County Coliseum over the weekend in Odessa. Hundreds of people were in attendance for this show. The event featured various trucks, food vendors, and live entertainment. An organizer of the event told CBS7 that...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Car show at Odessa College benefits local students

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lots of car enthusiasts and foodies attended the first car show of its kind at Odessa College on Saturday. Donations supported Sewell Auto Tech Scholarships. Sewell donated a Ford Ranger for the program that gives local students the opportunity to learn how to work on vehicles. Car owners also won prizes […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

20th Annual Clay Shooting tournament for the United Way of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The United Way of Midland had its annual clay shooting event today and it went off with a bang. That was the common word of today as United Way of Midland held their 20th annual clay shooting fundraiser and for this year their goal was to outdo what they did last year.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Two-vehicle collision off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge leads to fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to officials from the City of Odessa, there was a minor vehicle accident off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge this evening. Two drivers were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported. Due to damage, one car caught fire in engine compartment. OFR...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Kosa#Chuckwagon#Odessa Police
ABC Big 2 News

6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area.  According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
cbs7.com

OPD confirms 79-year-old missing woman has been found

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department says 79-year-old Helen Woods has been found!. _______________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: OPD needs your help locating 79-year-old Helen Woods. She has a medical condition and was last seen in this red 2012 Buick Lacross on Dixie and University around 10 am...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating vehicle burglary

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle.  According to Crime Stoppers, on August 10, the man pictured below broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet. He then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at CVS […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD reinforcing safety protocols

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD is working hard to ensure their safety protocols are up to date, especially considering the recent tragedy in Uvalde. The district has been conducting fire drills and reinforcing the importance of protocols to students and staff across their campuses. De Zavala Elementary held a fire...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with stolen truck

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tipster leads to arrest of supermarket theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition.  According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin

MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area.  According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; Andrea Arroyos, 40, of Lubbock; and Ever Garcia, 19, of Mexico, were all part of a methamphetamine distribution ring that operated in Midland and Odessa. A joint investigation by the Midland and Odessa Police Departments revealed the group distributed…
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy