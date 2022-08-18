Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
1st Annual West Texas Truck Show Fest takes over the Ector County Coliseum
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The first annual West Texas Truck Show Fest took over the Ector County Coliseum over the weekend in Odessa. Hundreds of people were in attendance for this show. The event featured various trucks, food vendors, and live entertainment. An organizer of the event told CBS7 that...
Car show at Odessa College benefits local students
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lots of car enthusiasts and foodies attended the first car show of its kind at Odessa College on Saturday. Donations supported Sewell Auto Tech Scholarships. Sewell donated a Ford Ranger for the program that gives local students the opportunity to learn how to work on vehicles. Car owners also won prizes […]
cbs7.com
20th Annual Clay Shooting tournament for the United Way of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The United Way of Midland had its annual clay shooting event today and it went off with a bang. That was the common word of today as United Way of Midland held their 20th annual clay shooting fundraiser and for this year their goal was to outdo what they did last year.
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
Odessa Police Department honors fallen officer on 40th anniversary of death
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On August 19th of 1982, Corporal G.T. Toal was killed in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort. Corporal Toal was the first Odessa Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty. The Odessa Police Honor Guard placed a wreath at the...
Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
cbs7.com
Two-vehicle collision off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge leads to fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to officials from the City of Odessa, there was a minor vehicle accident off of Billy Hext Rd and Eastridge this evening. Two drivers were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported. Due to damage, one car caught fire in engine compartment. OFR...
cbs7.com
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
cbs7.com
OPD confirms 79-year-old missing woman has been found
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department says 79-year-old Helen Woods has been found!. _______________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: OPD needs your help locating 79-year-old Helen Woods. She has a medical condition and was last seen in this red 2012 Buick Lacross on Dixie and University around 10 am...
Now Open! New HTeaO Odessa Location Is Having Grand Opening!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, it's HERE and now open! The newest HTeaO for the Permian Basin is having its Grand Opening!. HTeaO AT 3018 KERMIT HWY IN ODESSA IS NOW OPEN!. Odessa has already...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MPD investigating vehicle burglary
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle. According to Crime Stoppers, on August 10, the man pictured below broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet. He then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at CVS […]
cbs7.com
Odessa College Sewell Auto Tech hosted car show to raise scholarship funds
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over 75 years Odessa College has helped the next generation of students try to achieve their career goals. Odessa College had a car show this weekend to help raise funds for the Sewell auto tech scholarship to bring more students into the auto tech field.
Robert Allen Dickson files to run for Midland Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas — Robert Allen Dickson has filed to run for Midland Mayor. Dickson will be competing against City Councilwoman Lori Blong who will be leaving her District 4 seat. The deadline to apply for the office is August 22.
Several members of a meth distribution ring operating in Midland-Odessa sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas — Six people arrested for being a part of a methamphetamine distribution ring operating in Midland-Odessa were sentenced to federal prison. A joint investigation by Midland and Odessa Police revealed the group distributed multiple-ounce quantities of meth from an Odessa residence and motel. Each member pleaded guilty...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD reinforcing safety protocols
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD is working hard to ensure their safety protocols are up to date, especially considering the recent tragedy in Uvalde. The district has been conducting fire drills and reinforcing the importance of protocols to students and staff across their campuses. De Zavala Elementary held a fire...
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
Tipster leads to arrest of supermarket theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition. According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on […]
Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin
MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; Andrea Arroyos, 40, of Lubbock; and Ever Garcia, 19, of Mexico, were all part of a methamphetamine distribution ring that operated in Midland and Odessa. A joint investigation by the Midland and Odessa Police Departments revealed the group distributed…
Comments / 0