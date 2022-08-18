Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Joyce Ann White
Joyce Ann White, age 69, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her home. At an early age she accepted Christ at Little Blue Springs Church and later in life she transitioned to First Baptist Church in Horse Cave, where she was a member. In 2008 she received her GED from Caverna High School. She was a former employee of Federal Motors. Her love for life will be missed by all who knew her.
Wave 3
Hardin County soldier dies during overseas deployment
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a U.S. Army soldier from Hardin County is under investigation by military officials. PFC Denisha Montgomery, 27, of Elizabethtown, died August 9 in a noncombat-related incident in Wiesbaden, Germany, according to a media release from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, . Montgomery was...
wcluradio.com
Melvin Cecil Lemons
Melvin Cecil Lemons, age 86, of Glasgow passed away August 21. 2022. Born July 5, 1936, he was a son of the late Herbert and Lou Vada “Smith” Lemons he worked for years as a crane operator in the boat building industry. Survivors include his wife Violet Lemons...
wcluradio.com
Barbara Matthews
Barbara Matthews, age 74, of Glasgow, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born on November 14, 1947, to the late Fred Shaw and the late Nancy (Sneed) Shaw. She was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church and was married to the late Delbert Birge. She...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Radford Graves
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Radford Graves devotes his time to the kids of Tompkinsville, and is committed to create a safe place for them to access. ”Radford is loving, kind, and caring. He really loves...
WBKO
Missing Glasgow man found deceased
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has confirmed that a man reported missing has been found deceased. The department issued a Golden Alert for 85-year-old Melvin Lemmons on Saturday. In an update on Facebook posted on Sunday, the department said Lemmons had been located. Officials confirmed to WBKO...
wcluradio.com
Beatrice Gravil Morris
Beatrice Gravil Morris, 82, of Brownsville passed away at 10:09 AM August 19, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a member of Asphalt Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Lum Gravil and Mae Whobrey Gravil. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bert Gravil, Trenton Gravil and Herbert Gravil and two sisters, Oleta Seaton Woodward and Olene Miles.
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
wcluradio.com
Martha Jane Smith
Martha Jane Smith, 86 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born January 27, 1936 to the late Ervin and Martha Howell Hurt. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Vermon Smith in 2014. Three brothers, Arnold, Garold and Donald Hurt. A sister Jean Dubree.
How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. ALMOST LIKE JOHNNY CASH...'I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN'...AGAIN, ALMOST. In fact, I've visited 45 states and have seen some really cool things I'm sure...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON THE WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY IN GRAYSON COUNTY
LEITCHFIELD, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 8:30 A.M. hours CDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Olmsted, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton...
WBKO
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After the first full week of classes wraps up for Russellville Independent Schools, one mother describes a concerning situation from her son’s middle school classroom. Regarding the incident, Patricia Hudson says, “I just can’t fathom it. It just does not make sense that if a...
New Kentucky distribution center to create 100 new jobs
A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County. “Kentucky...
wdrb.com
KSP: Hardin County man killed in Grayson County two-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Thursday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 103 mile-marker around 8:30 a.m. Police said a 2003 Jeep Liberty...
wkyufm.org
'We are grateful': Iraqi refugees who now call Bowling Green home will benefit from non-profit's post-tornado building blitz
A silver lining from the tornado that struck Bowling Green last winter is that some renters are becoming homeowners. The deadly storm caused major damage to nearly 500 houses and apartments, displacing about 800 individuals. Many are still without permanent housing, but one non-profit will have some families into new homes by this fall.
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike in LaRue County crash
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hodgenville on Thursday morning. According to the Hodgenville Police Department, officers responded to the crash happening in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway around 11:43 a.m. Early investigation revealed an SUV was heading...
wnky.com
Two arrested after police pursuit ends in Adair County
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department has arrested two people on drug related charges after a vehicle pursuit. On Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities stated an officer observed a vehicle on Park Avenue speeding and driving recklessly through a neighborhood. The officer attempted to complete a traffic stop, however, the vehicle refused to stop and traveled down New Salem Road before turning onto Beaver Creek Road and coming to an abrupt stop, according to authorities.
wvih.com
Elizabethtown Chiropractor Found Guilty
An Elizabethtown chiropractor was found guilty Friday of third-degree rape. Jurors recommended the maximum sentence of five years. Jurors returned the verdict against 34 year-old Matthew Colasanti late Friday afternoon after a week-long trial. Prosecutors sought a guilty verdict on a charge of first-degree rape. Jurors, however, convicted him on...
WBKO
Warren Central snaps losing streak, wins first football game since 2015
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The streak is finally dead. Warren Central and the Dragons football faithful can rejoice. After almost 2,500 days without a victory, Warren Central defeats Bullitt Central on the road, 13-0, to open the season with a commanding 1-0 start. The Dragons took a 7-0 lead...
