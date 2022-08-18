Top-100 EDGE Tomarrion Parker feeling the love from Florida: 'They recruit me hard'
Since de-committing from Penn State, top-100 prospect Tomarrion Parker has been feeling like a major priority for the Gators.
Since de-committing from Penn State, top-100 prospect Tomarrion Parker has been feeling like a major priority for the Gators.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0