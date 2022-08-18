ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Top-100 EDGE Tomarrion Parker feeling the love from Florida: 'They recruit me hard'

By Corey Bender about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Chad Simmons/On3

Since de-committing from Penn State, top-100 prospect Tomarrion Parker has been feeling like a major priority for the Gators.

247Sports

Florida fall scrimmage No. 2 attendance notes

Here are our attendance notes from Florida's Saturday afternoon scrimmage, its 14th overall session of preseason camp and second scrimmage. The session, which also marked Florida's first scrimmage on the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, was open to members of the media for roughly 15 minutes during which players participated in stretch lines and position group warmup drills. Here are detailed attendance notes from that period.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

David Conner out with undisclosed injury

Freshman reserve offensive lineman David Conner is out due to an undisclosed injury, which Florida head coach Billy Napier described as "more extensive," and did not offer a timetable for return. One source familiar with the development told Swamp247 that Conner will undergo a procedure this coming week. Conner was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida announces single-game ticket sellout for opener

Single-game tickets for Florida's season opener against Utah at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 3 are sold out, the university announced via press release on Saturday morning. There are still a "few hundred tickets" available for the contest via the program's season tickets package, though. Florida's single-game ticket sellout for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

High School Football: Kickoff Classics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Teams across North Central Florida and all over the state for that matter had a chance to participate in preseason kickoff classic games on Friday. Tuning up for the regular season is a welcome opportunity for teams to work on plays and face an opponent without the result counting for or against their record.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Scorpio makes Best Companies list

Florida Trend magazine’s August issue featured the annual Best Companies list, which featured Scorpio ranked 22nd in the Small Companies category. Gainesville-based Scorpio is a construction professional team building to improve communities and cities. The company’s approach, community-centered construction, aims to deliver beautiful buildings for people and owners while keeping their budget in mind.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Florida man incidicted in beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger

CLARKSBURG. WEST VIRGINIA (WJHG/WECP) - Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger, including an Ocala, Florida man, according to the FBI Jacksonville Division. FBI officials said in a news release that Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul...
OCALA, FL
