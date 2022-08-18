Top-100 EDGE Tomarrion Parker feeling the love from Florida: 'They recruit me hard'

Here are our attendance notes from Florida's Saturday afternoon scrimmage, its 14th overall session of preseason camp and second scrimmage. The session, which also marked Florida's first scrimmage on the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, was open to members of the media for roughly 15 minutes during which players participated in stretch lines and position group warmup drills. Here are detailed attendance notes from that period.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO