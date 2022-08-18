ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban reveals how his wide receiver room responded to inconsistency criticism

By Daniel Morrison about 10 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6erp_0hM6fMre00
Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

The wide receiver room has represented a major strength for the Alabama offense during recent seasons. For Nick Saban and the coaching staff, it’s been important to rely on this group. However, the Crimson Tide wide receivers have faced criticism from Saban for being too inconsistent during the team’s most recent scrimmage.

While speaking to the media, Nick Saban explained how the Alabama receivers have responded to that criticism.

“They’re doing a good job,” Nick Saban said. “I think they learn from their mistakes and, hey, nobody wants to be inconsistent.”

“They’re working hard. There’s a lot of young guys there. There’s a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of experiences. A lot of guys that haven’t been in the system, so, and we have quite a few, quite a bit of volume of information right now, maybe more than we’d ever have for a gameplan. Because you install a lot. You expose the players to a lot. So, for those kinds of guys you know that’s even more challenging.”

Nick Saban remained optimistic about the group. It’s important that they improve as a unit, which they have shown they’re capable of doing.

“But, they’ve made improvement and they’ll continue to make improvement,” Nick Saban said. “I think it takes a little longer for that part of the game, especially when you have new players to try to develop the precision that you need, but I think those guys are getting more and more consistent every day.”

Nick Saban issued a challenge to his players

As Fall camp nears an end, Nick Saban issued a challenge to the Alabama players. Now, that school has started and it’s the dog days of camp, it’s time for each player to challenge themselves.

“And I think the big thing is, for players to develop the habits to stack good performances — play-in, play-out, day-in, day-out. Because that’s what’s going to really allow us to have a consistency and performance we need throughout the season. So it’s like, what are you willing to do for the people around you? Because you’re responsible to do your job, but you’re also responsible for them,” Nick Saban said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban rips into 'second group' during press conference

Nick Saban has high expectations for everyone on Alabama’s football team and that includes the backups. The Crimson Tide head coach lit into the second group during his press conference Saturday after practice. ‘The second group, both sides of the ball, lots of mental errors still, lots of struggles,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Previewing Alabama’s wide receiver room for the 2022 season

As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes excited to run behind Alabama’s ‘big and mean’ 2023 OL class

Justice Haynes kicked off his senior campaign with a very impressive performance against a tough Thompson defense. Buford defeated the Warriors 38-7 in a game that was a defensive slugfest early on. Haynes finished the evening with more than 150 all-purpose yards, including a 97-yard kick return and a 22-yard touchdown run. He told Touchdown Alabama Thompson’s defense was the best one he ever went up against and gave props to five-star defensive end and Clemson commit, Peter Woods.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Roman Harper identifies where Alabama is most vulnerable this season

Roman Harper was a guest on Paul Finebaum’s Twitter Spaces event on Friday, and identified the area where Alabama is most vulnerable this season. “Up front offensively, so I don’t think offensive line is exactly where they’ve been in the past, I still don’t think they’ve made that big, large leap from last year,” Harper said. “Last year they had explosive wide receivers on the outside to cover it all up. It’ll be interesting to see if their O-line actually improves. And if they do that, whether it’s with play calling to help them out with some protection things, or they don’t throw it as much and they run the ball better. But offensive line is definitely a scary sight for them.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Three Tide Transfers Land on Preseason All-Transfer Team

Alabama transfers Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton, and Tyler Steen have landed on the 247Sports' 2022 All-Transfer Team. Gibbs transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech. While with the Yellow Jackets, he saw time as both a rusher and receiver. He attempted 232 rushes for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns, plus grabbed 60 receptions for 773 yards, and five touchdowns in his two seasons in Atlanta, Ga. The junior running back ranked at No. 4 on the list.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Catfish 100.1

Get-Well Cards for Eli Gold Arrive Across SEC Country

It truly warmed my heart to witness the loving support that many have for long-time Alabama Crimson Tide play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold. He has “served as the voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988 but due to health issues, he will not be available at the beginning of the year,” as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama

The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
HUEYTOWN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inconsistency#American Football
abcnews4.com

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 WTUG

155-Year-Old West Alabama Church Lost in Predawn Fire Friday Morning

A 155-year-old church in Hale County, Alabama was totally lost to a fire early Friday morning, volunteer firefighters said. In a post that went viral after it was shared by Alabama's favorite meteorologist James Spann, Chief Michael Clemmer of the Gallion Volunteer Police Department said they responded to a blaze at the historic Bethlehem Baptist Church outside Gallion, Alabama around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
HALE COUNTY, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy