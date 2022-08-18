Nick Saban reveals how his wide receiver room responded to inconsistency criticism

Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

The wide receiver room has represented a major strength for the Alabama offense during recent seasons. For Nick Saban and the coaching staff, it’s been important to rely on this group. However, the Crimson Tide wide receivers have faced criticism from Saban for being too inconsistent during the team’s most recent scrimmage.

While speaking to the media, Nick Saban explained how the Alabama receivers have responded to that criticism.

“They’re doing a good job,” Nick Saban said. “I think they learn from their mistakes and, hey, nobody wants to be inconsistent.”

“They’re working hard. There’s a lot of young guys there. There’s a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of experiences. A lot of guys that haven’t been in the system, so, and we have quite a few, quite a bit of volume of information right now, maybe more than we’d ever have for a gameplan. Because you install a lot. You expose the players to a lot. So, for those kinds of guys you know that’s even more challenging.”

Nick Saban remained optimistic about the group. It’s important that they improve as a unit, which they have shown they’re capable of doing.

“But, they’ve made improvement and they’ll continue to make improvement,” Nick Saban said. “I think it takes a little longer for that part of the game, especially when you have new players to try to develop the precision that you need, but I think those guys are getting more and more consistent every day.”

Nick Saban issued a challenge to his players

As Fall camp nears an end, Nick Saban issued a challenge to the Alabama players. Now, that school has started and it’s the dog days of camp, it’s time for each player to challenge themselves.

“And I think the big thing is, for players to develop the habits to stack good performances — play-in, play-out, day-in, day-out. Because that’s what’s going to really allow us to have a consistency and performance we need throughout the season. So it’s like, what are you willing to do for the people around you? Because you’re responsible to do your job, but you’re also responsible for them,” Nick Saban said.