Tennessee State

WREG

Breakfast biscuit trip turns into million-dollar win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee woman is a millionaire after she bought a lottery ticket when she stopped for a breakfast biscuit last week, the Tennessee Lottery says. The woman was identified as Tara W. from Unionville, Tenn., south of Nashville. She purchased the $1 Million Blowout instant ticket at Three Corners Market, 1001 […]
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee Higher Education Initiative and Scarritt Bennett Center Announced Inaugural Restorative Justice Fellowship Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Tennessee Higher Education Initiative (THEI) continues to make groundbreaking inroads to opportunities for college programs in Tennessee prisons with the announcement of the Restorative Justice Initiative: Behind the Walls Fellowship in partnership with the Scarritt Bennett Center. The Inaugural collaboration was acknowledged at a community luncheon on August 1, 2022, held on the campus of Scarritt Bennett. The Restorative Justice: Behind the Wall Fellowship will allow fellows the opportunity to engage with students behind the wall pursuing their degrees through Lane College and Belmont University.
radio7media.com

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures

August 18 - 24, 2022. To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction...
TheHorse.com

Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee

On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
Cheatham County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
thunderboltradio.com

Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
Chattanooga Daily News

Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
