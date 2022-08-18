Read full article on original website
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
New Mississippi cat cafe — The Twisted Whisker — is where cat lovers can gather
On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
Breakfast biscuit trip turns into million-dollar win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee woman is a millionaire after she bought a lottery ticket when she stopped for a breakfast biscuit last week, the Tennessee Lottery says. The woman was identified as Tara W. from Unionville, Tenn., south of Nashville. She purchased the $1 Million Blowout instant ticket at Three Corners Market, 1001 […]
Live in Tennessee? Can you pinpoint where on a map?
Live in Tennessee? Could you pinpoint where? It seems like a simple question, but one you should be prepared for, especially in the event of severe weather.
Tennessee couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car
The Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan, Olandress “Quez” Hampton, family.
Saint Thomas West becomes first hospital in Middle TN to implant wireless pacemaker
Earlier this month, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West became the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to implant a new wireless pacemaker during a cardiac procedure.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Higher Education Initiative and Scarritt Bennett Center Announced Inaugural Restorative Justice Fellowship Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Tennessee Higher Education Initiative (THEI) continues to make groundbreaking inroads to opportunities for college programs in Tennessee prisons with the announcement of the Restorative Justice Initiative: Behind the Walls Fellowship in partnership with the Scarritt Bennett Center. The Inaugural collaboration was acknowledged at a community luncheon on August 1, 2022, held on the campus of Scarritt Bennett. The Restorative Justice: Behind the Wall Fellowship will allow fellows the opportunity to engage with students behind the wall pursuing their degrees through Lane College and Belmont University.
radio7media.com
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
August 18 - 24, 2022. To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction...
TheHorse.com
Potomac Horse Fever Case in Tennessee
On Aug. 16, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture confirmed a 6-year-old Gypsy gelding positive for Potomac horse fever in Grundy County. He presented with inappetence, diarrhea, lameness, and signs of septic shock beginning on Aug. 8. The horse resides at a private facility, which is not currently under quarantine.
fox17.com
Mother of Tennessee toddler charged with boy's homicide after he dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested two people for the death of a 2-year-old in March. The TBI reports on March 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in East Tennessee responded to a home where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Identified as...
WREG
Cayley Mosely of Richland Elementary is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Cayley Mosely of Richland Elementary is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Cayley loves the growing impact she makes on her students. Congratulations, Cayley!. If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link....
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
thunderboltradio.com
Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
Remembering 20 victims of August 2021 catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee
Sunday marks one year since catastrophic flood hit Middle Tennessee, with Waverly in Humphreys County getting the brunt of the disaster. 20 people lost their lives in the flooding that day.
WDEF
TN Teacher goes viral addressing her struggle with new Age Appropriate Materials Act
A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on Tiktok from sharing her struggles caused by Tennessee’s new law requiring school and classroom libraries to have a list of content made available to parents. The new state Age Appropriate Materials Act requires the local board of education to adopt a policy...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in Tennessee made the cut.
Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
KFVS12
Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in lumber theft, Tenn. fraud investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a lumber theft investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Jason Scott is a suspect in the investigation of $7,800 dollars worth of lumber that was stolen from a Graves Co. business.
