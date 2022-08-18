Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon: Teen star Emily Carey deleted Twitter following deluge of criticism
Emily Carey has revealed she deleted her social media account after a recent press appearance for House of the Dragon, the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off.The 19-year-old British actor plays a young Alicent Hightower on the HBO series, which premiered on Sunday (21 August). In the first episode, Alicent appears as a sympathetic friend, but readers of George RR Martin’s beloved novels have been criticising her understanding of the character.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*The backlash started in July at Comic Con in San Diego, where Carey appeared on a panel to discuss House of the Dragon....
