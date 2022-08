August 19, 2022 – Delray Medical Center’s new EP and Cardiac Suite is now open and will be able to conduct minimally invasive procedures using the Azurion image guided therapy system to treat arrythmias including atrial fibrillation. These catheter-based procedures reduce the risks and recovery time found in traditional surgical approaches. The benefits of catheter-based interventions include shorter hospital stays, reduced recovery time without the pain of a large incision, and less visible surgical scarring.

