Read full article on original website
Related
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
New Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Revealed
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to have very interesting new Pokemon revealed. After news was dry for a bit, things are starting to heat back up. During the Pokemon World Championships there were some announcements to be expected. The competitive aspects coming to the new games were shown along with a brand new Scarlet and Violet Pokemon.
Mash and Neco-Arc Released Aug. 19 for Melty Blood
The newest characters for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Neco-Arc, and Mash Kyrielight will release on Aug. 19. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
MultiVersus Season 1 Launch Time
Following a previous delay, the MultiVersus Open Beta officially launches its first season. Here’s when players can expect the MultiVersus Season 1 launch time. MultiVersus will be entering its maintenance mode on August 5 from 10 am to 11 am PDT as they roll out the season 1 patch. The patch will come in two parts. The second patch will be coming shortly afterward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agent 21, Taunts, Act 2: A Glimpse Down the VALORANT Pipeline
Episode five is kicking off a new era for VALORANT. Fans are already gearing up for what’s expected to be a historical episode. The first Act alone brought a whole new map, UI changes, an animatic and an awesome battle pass. Here is what else players can expect in Valorant’s future.
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 7.5
TFT Set 7.5 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 7.5 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
League of Legends K’Sante: Shuriman Tank Revealed
During the latest LoL Pls, a new champion roadmap was explained to viewers. It talked about the new Shuriman Top Laner, Aurelion Sol’s remake and some other champions on their way, including a new Darkin champion. To start off the section about upcoming champions they discussed the tank. The Shuriman Tank’s name was revealed, K’Sante will be making his way to League of Legends soon.
Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities: The Space Dragon Is Coming
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities so far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Junker Queen’s Problematic Nickname
It is natural to want to shorten the names of heroes. This is especially true in Overwatch. The community has done this with Brig, Rein, Hog, Ball, and others. Junker Queen is the newest hero that is in Overwatch 2. As her name is longer as well as two worded it is natural that it would be shortened down. The Summer Showdown tournament in the Overwatch League has brought the Junker Queen into more prominence, as before she was only playable in the Overwatch 2 beta. In the shortening of the name, many have gone for the initials of the Junker Queen. This may seem like a good alternative, but the already-standing connotation could be problematic and offensive.
Apex Legend Hunted Weapon Changes
Apex Legends: Hunted introduces not only a new Legend but also adjustments to various weapons in the game. Some weapons will be receiving buffs while others will be receiving nerfs. Here are all the Apex Legend Hunted weapon changes happening in season 14. Gold Weapon Rotation. Longbow DMR, G7 Scout,...
Samurai Showdown Is Receiving A Rollback Netcode Update
After four years of suffering with poor netcode Samurai Shodown will see a rollback netcode update in 2023. At the SNK panel at Evo 2022, Samurai Shodown developers confirm they’ll be implementing rollback netcode. Samurai Shodown, also known as Samurai Spirits in Japan is another SNK fighting game series...
VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Champions 2022 Skins.
VALORANT Challengers 2023 Revealed
VALORANT Esports fans have been wanting to get news on the franchising model for some time now. It would seem as though, the Riot Games leaders at VALORANT Esports have revealed quite a lot. Here is a look at VALORANT Challengers 2023 and what was revealed. Read the entire article...
VALORANT Champions 2022 Bundle Revealed
The end of the VALORANT esports season is coming to a close. With VALORANT Champions 2022 on its way, fans will be gearing up to see the best of the best battle it out. Teams from all around the world will be fighting to win VALORANT Champions. As with last year, the VALORANT Dev Team will be celebrating this with special skins. Here is a look at the VALORANT Champions 2022 Skin Bundle.
Planned Battle System Adjustments for Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Melty Blood: Type Lumina will be receiving alterations to the battle system including changes fans have been asking for. The major update is releasing a major update that will change many gameplay mechanics before the one-year anniversary. French-Bread states the plan is to adjust the various systems to increase the...
Does Overwatch 2 Have Cross Progression ?
With the launch of Overwatch 2 getting closer Blizzard announced a feature that fans of the title have been asking for. Overwatch 2 Cross Progression has now been officially announced. With the launch of cross-progression, players can now finally merge their multiple Overwatch accounts to carry progression and in-game cosmetics...
Marie Will Be Playable After a Decade in Skullgirls: 2nd Encore
After a decade of servicing as Skullgirls boss character, Marie “The Skullgirl” will be playable and the final character in the season 1 pass of Skullgirls: 2nd Encore. Skullgirls: 2nd Encore is the third version of the primarily 3v3 tag fighting game developed by Reverge Labs, and Autumn Games.
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Teased
At the beginning of the year, the Riot Games skins team for League of Legends allowed for the fans to vote again. This time though, it was to bring back an older skin line. One that had essentially been forgotten about and one that they felt could have some big changes. The one that won was the Gothic skin line. Now though, the League of Legends Skin team decided to change things and have them be the Fright Night skins. Here is what was shown so far.
New Pokemon Move Shed Tail will Change Competitive Play in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Competitive play in pokemon has always punished switching out, but the new Pokemon Move Shed Tail directly addresses this gameplay element — thereby forever changing the realm of competitive play for the franchise. Cyclizar is the newest revealed Pokemon in the Paldea dex. Lizards are not only today’s power...
Black Adam and Stripe Are Coming to MultiVersus
MultiVersus launches season 1 on Aug. 15, including the announcement of Black Adam from DC and Stripe from Gremlins coming to MultiVersus. After announcing that season 1 will be delayed, season 1 saw its release date change from Aug. 8 to Aug 15. The delay was brief and with the extension of the battle pass and open beta, many players were preparing for the launch of season 1.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0