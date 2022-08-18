Read full article on original website
CNET
Amazon Deal Knocks The Pixel 6A Back to All-Time Low Price of $399
The Pixel 6A is the latest and most affordable model in Google's lineup of Pixel phones, and right now, you can pick it up for even less. Amazon is currently offering $50 off all color variants of this budget-friendly 5G Android phone, so you can pick it up in chalk, charcoal or sage for just $399. That matches the lowest price we've seen since this phone first hit shelves last month. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but discounts on the latest phones rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
CNET
6 Reasons the X1 Credit Card Is Worth the Wait
The X1 Card* is a unique new credit card that offers innovative features in security, rewards and credit-building features. You can't sign up for it immediately -- I had to spend six months on the waitlist to get my invite -- but the wait will pay off if you get approved.
CNET
Lenovo's Back to School Sale Offers Big Savings on Laptops and Tech Sitewide
Lenovo already has some pretty great laptops and accessories -- including a $345 discount on the Yoga 7i, one of our favorite laptops for college students in 2022. And right now, you can save even more thanks to its ongoing Back to School promotion. When you use the coupon code BTS2022, you can save up to $100 on top of any preexisting discounts. And students and teachers can save an extra 5% by verifying their identity with IDme. There's no listed expiration, but considering that many schools are already back in session or will be very soon, we'd recommend ordering sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of this offer.
CNET
Amazon Has Slashed Prices on Fire Tablets by as Much as 44%
If you're in the market for a new tablet, one of Amazon's Fire tablets may be worth considering. With a variety of sizes and designs available, there's a Fire tablet to suit everyone's needs. With so many options in their collection, it's no wonder they're so popular. Plus, the Fire tablet lineup is more affordable than a lot of the competition.
You Don't Need a Membership to Shop Sam's Club
Often people wonder if it's truly worth it to shop at bulk stores like Costco or Sam's Club. These stores have a membership associated with them so, you pay to shop. There are benefits to buying from bulk stores like cost savings.
CNET
5 Reasons to Ditch Google for DuckDuckGo
It's no secret that some companies track you across the internet. You can see this in action when you search for a new shirt online, and for days afterwards you see nothing but ads for shirts. These trackers and ads can be annoying, and one step some people have taken to combat them is to use DuckDuckGo.
CNET
TikTok's In-App Browser Can Monitor Your Keystrokes, Researcher Says
TikTok's in-app browser has the ability to monitor certain kinds of user activity on the external websites accessed with it, new research shows. According to research published Thursday by Felix Krause, a Vienna-based software researcher, when TikTok users access a website through a link in the TikTok app, the app inserts code into the website that allows TikTok to monitor activity like keystrokes and what users are tapping on that site.
CNET
Woot's Audio Sale Knocks Hundreds Off Top-Rated Headphones, Speakers and More
In the market for a new pair of earbuds? What about a portable Bluetooth speaker? Or maybe you're looking to pick up a powerful subwoofer for your home theater set-up? Well right now at Woot, you can grab all of that -- and much more -- at a bargain. Today only, Woot is running a "random audio" sale where you'll find deals on both new and refurbished headphones, speakers and more equipment from a variety of different brands. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
CNET
You Need to Download Apple's 15.6.1 Updates. Here's How
Apple released back-to-back updates for iOS and Safari this week, both numbered 15.6.1. The iOS update was released on Wednesday and the Safari update was released Thursday, and both address security vulnerabilities. Apple wrote that it's aware these vulnerabilities may have been exploited so people should update their iOS and Safari as soon as they can.
CNET
Apple Self Service Repair Comes to M1 MacBook Air and Pro
The Self Service Repair program Apple launched in April is expanding beyond iPhones to include M1-based Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. Starting on Tuesday you -- or a host of service centers, if you're not comfortable -- will be able to find a repair manual, buy select components from Apple, swap them out for replacements and return the old components to Apple, in many cases for credit.
CNET
Here's How to Save Money on Car Insurance as Inflation Pushes Prices Up
The cost of car insurance has been going up in 2022. The Consumer Price Index, a key indicator of inflation, showed that car insurance prices increased 1.3% in July after rising 1.9% in June. Major car insurers started receiving approval for substantial rate increases at the close of last year,...
CNET
Save $300 on a 14-inch Chromebook From HP, Bringing the Price to Just $399
It's back to school season, and if you're still looking for a laptop, consider a 2-in-1. They're versatile, which allows for more flexibility -- a great feature for those on the go. Many school districts use Chromebooks, so if you just need a computer to handle the basics, consider the 2021 HP Chromebook x360 14c. It's one of our favorite Chromebooks for 2022, and right now you can snag this 2-in-1 for just $399 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $300.
CNET
We Can't Wait For These Upcoming Phones: iPhone 14, Pixel 7, Galaxy S23 and More
2022 has already provided a wealth of amazing phones, from the superb Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and some excellent devices with more affordable prices like the Nothing Phone 1 and the Pixel 6A. Yep, Google's really been knocking it out of the park with its phones this year.
CNET
Echos in Excess: Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
CNET
I Redesigned the iPhone 14 Camera So Apple Doesn't Have To
The iPhone 14 is almost certainly right around the corner, and the rumor mill has been churning furiously as we head toward the launch. I've been very vocal about the major features I want to see on Apple's next flagship phone, but it's the camera that I'm particularly keen to see take some real steps forward.
CNET
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14: Selfie Cameras May Get Biggest Overhaul in Years
Apple's annual fall event, where it typically shows off a new iPhone, is just around the corner. Recent reports put the date as early as Sept. 7, meaning the iPhone 14 (unofficial name) could be up for grabs in less than a month. Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects it to go on sale, but of course nothing is official until Apple makes its announcement.
CNET
Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
CNET
iOS 16 Beta: Check Out All the New Features for iPhone
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple previewed iOS 16, the next major version of iPhone software, at its 2022 developers conference, and now the OS has entered a public beta. Why it matters. iOS 16 rolls out this...
CNET
11 Roku Tips and Tricks to Up Your Streaming Game
One of Roku's signature advantages is that it's easy to get right to your streaming content. But that doesn't mean that your Roku device lacks tricks and advanced features to enhance the viewing experience. Roku's are some of the most popular and well-reviewed streaming devices available for your TV because of their ability to be simultaneously easy to use and feature-rich.
