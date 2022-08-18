'School for Good and Evil': Michelle Yeoh plays professor in photo for Netflix series

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The School for Good and Evil.

The streaming service shared a photo for the fantasy film Wednesday featuring Michelle Yeoh.

The image introduces Yeoh as Professor Emma Anemone, who teaches Beautification at the School for Good.

The School for Good and Evil is based on the Soman Chainani novel of the same name. The film follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Ann Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who are kidnapped and taken to the School for Good and Evil, where they train to become fairy tale heroes or villains.

Laurence Fishburne, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron also star.

Netflix released a poster for the movie in July featuring Sophie (Caruso), Agatha (Wylie), Professor Clarissa Dovey (Washington) and Lady Lesso (Theron).

The School for Good and Evil premieres Oct. 21 on Netflix.

Yeoh is known for such films as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once.