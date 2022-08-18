Local Sports: Flat Rock, Airport, Milan open soccer seasons with wins

CANTON – Flat Rock’s boys soccer team won just three games last season.

The Rams are eager for better things in 2022.

They were anxious to get started Wednesday.

But they had to wait.

Just as the Rams were about to take the field, lightning was spotted, forcing a mandatory 30-minute delay.

“It was a little tough,” Flat Rock coach Sean Sturgeon said. “The biggest thing is that I just told them to relax. We didn’t warm up too much, we saw it coming.”

Once the lightning was gone, Flat Rock unleashed a storm on Canton Prep. Brady McBride and Reagan Englebert each scored twice in a 7-2 victory.

“It was a great game,” Sturgeon said. “The guys were ready to play. I told them it was a big game to start off the season. We’ve got a young group, only three seniors. It will be an exciting season."

Mitchell Smith added a goal and two assists. The other goals were scored by Isaac Arredondo and John Lukasic.

PREP SOCCER

Cepo wins Jet debut

SOUTHGATE – Former St. Mary Catholic Central coach Goran Cepo won his debut at Airport Wednesday, leading the Jets to a 3-2 victory over Southgate Anderson.

Airport outshot Anderson 9-2 and controlled most of the game. Anderson led 2-0 until Airport senior Brandon McComas scored twice and then freshman Nolan Sanders netted the winner. Sanders also contributed with an assist.

“The boys worked hard all summer on their conditioning, and it showed in the last 20 minutes of the game,” Cepo said. “This is a very young team. We started seven freshmen and played eight. They showed a lot of character today against a good Southgate team."

Milan nips Bellville

MILAN − First-half goals by junior Carter Higgins and sophomore Nolan Matley carried Milan to a 2-1 win over Belleville in its season opener Wednesday.

"Being the first game of the season with very little practice, the players did the best they could," Milan coach Victor Plasse said. "We still have lots of improvement to make in order to be successful this season. I am excited about the group of players we have this season. "

PREP GOLF

Bedford wins opener

TEMPERANCE – Grace Lump shot 46 to lead Bedford to a 196-211 win over Pinckney in its season opener Tuesday.

The Mules had good balance as Elaina Smith shot 49, Lauren Webiansky 50, and Elyse Czarnik 51.

Woodhaven takes title

Woodhaven topped St. Mary Catholic Central, Airport and Gibraltar Carlson in a match-play event at Sandy Creek Golf Course Wednesday.

Winners from Airport were Sophie Bucki-Natalie Kuti and Hannah Roof-Ava Giese. Carlson got a win from Anika Irwin-Madison Cooper and the SMCC duo of Elizabeth Szack-Emily Bellino was victorious.

GOLF

Sandy Creek aced

Shelley Schlump and Timothy Manning of Monroe both shot hole-in-ones at Sandy Creek Golf Course recently.

Schlump used a 3-wood to ace the 164-yard No. 5 hole and Manning used a lob wedge to victimize the 96-yard No. 14.

BASEBALL

Hens record shutout

COLUMBUS – Five Toledo pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Mud Hens blanked Columbus 4-0 Wednesday.

Joey Wentz (1-2) got the win, giving up three hits over the first five innings. Spencer Torkelson led the offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Flat Rock, Airport, Milan open soccer seasons with wins