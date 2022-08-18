IT Insight - Customize IT to better serve your community

Municipalities and Local Government Agencies are increasingly relying on digital technology to keep day-to-day operations and processes running smoothly. It’s crucial that IT systems and infrastructure are updated, monitored, and maintained to prevent technological failures and cybersecurity threats from bringing your town or city to a halt.

Eliminate IT emergencies, minimize risk, remain compliant, and improve your municipal security posture. Managed Security ensures your government records and data are safe when you share confidential information with employees, government officials, first responders and ratepayers in a way that’s timely and secure. There is a wide range of cost-effective security solutions to protect your data and network including firewalls, VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) for remote offices, and managed antivirus and malware.

IT compliance includes thorough risk assessment, cybersecurity framework(NIST), PCI Compliance, data/work processes, software application compliance, offsite backup and business continuity, remote access, (MFA)Muti-Factor Authentication, user Access, security training, audits, and State/Federal regulation compliance.

Make sure that your network, software applications, data, offsite backup, and user access are all fully compliant with the relevant programs and regulations within your industry.

Your IT solutions should be designed to help streamline your daily operations and improve communication and collaboration between departments, as well as with the wider community. Network reliability, standards, disaster recovery, cloud backup, data encryption and business continuity should be aligned. Sharing resources on the network infrastructure saves money and creates a more robust backbone.

Additionally, proactive 24/7/365 network monitoring is a necessity to resolve any vulnerabilities that can cause downtime. Combine this with live support services and help desk for any immediate technical support issues you run into. Security camera monitoring for compliance, human resources, and safety through digital surveillance solutions, further protects your municipality and community and should be included within your overall monitoring solution.

Improve efficiency and productivity and provide a better experience for your employees and community with managed IT infrastructure. Your provider should have extensive working with municipalities and the specialty software line of business applications that you use.

A comprehensive 1,3 and 5-year IT roadmap is essential given municipal budgets. Planning, Upgrades, IT process and implementation via an IT roadmap make for smooth integration and financial sense. Call your managed service provider today-planning is crucial!

JoAnn Hodgdon is vice president and co-founder of Portsmouth Computer Group (PCGiT) with her husband David. PCG provides comprehensive managed IT services, business continuity, security, cloud computing and Virtual CIO services to their clients. You may reach her at joann@pcgit.com or through www.pcgit.com.