Bergen County, NJ

Parts of 7 New Jersey counties are now in a 'severe drought,' according to feds

By Scott Fallon and Mike Deak, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

Drought conditions have continued to worsen in New Jersey, with parts of seven counties now under a "severe drought" as rainfall continues to be scarce, according to a new map released by federal officials Thursday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows portions of Morris, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Union, Somerset and Hunterdon counties in a severe drought while a moderate drought has extended into Bergen, Passaic, Monmouth and other counties.

The latest report comes amid pleas from New Jersey officials for residents and businesses to lower their water usage. Mandatory restrictions in parts or all of the state may be put in place if conditions do not improve, officials at the Department of Environmental Protection have said .

Reservoir levels have been dropping since early June. The Wanaque Reservoir system, which serves as many as 3 million people, was at 70% capacity as of Monday. The Oradell Reservoir system, which serves 800,000 in Bergen and Hudson counties, was also near 70%, according to state data .

Aquifers, which serve most of South Jersey, are also down.

This summer has been extremely dry in New Jersey. Over the past 60 days, most of the state has seen 50% to 75% less rainfall than average, according to National Weather Service data .

This July was the sixth-hottest July on record in New Jersey, with an average temperature of 78.1 degrees. It was also the 13th-driest, with an average of only 2.19 inches of rain, 2.52 inches below normal, according to a report released last week by the Office of the State Climatologist.

Central Jersey has been one of the driest areas of the state for most of the summer, with its two major drinking water sources — Spruce Run and Round Valley reservoirs — well below average.

Spruce Run was at 54% on Thursday. A rain gauge at the reservoir recorded only 1.77 inches of rain in July, compared with an average of 6.94 inches. Only 1.06 inches has fallen in August, with only 12 days to reach the monthly average of 5.84 inches.

Round Valley is down to 61%, the lowest level ever for the reservoir, but that’s attributable to the ongoing dam improvement project, said its operator, the New Jersey Water Supply Authority.

Rivers are also near record-low levels. The Raritan River at Bound Brook on Thursday was at 16.8 feet, just above the low mark of 16.1 feet in July 1993. The Millstone River at Blackwells Mills is at 1.5 feet.

Check back for updates to this story .

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Parts of 7 New Jersey counties are now in a 'severe drought,' according to feds

Comments / 5

Judy Perri
3d ago

Stop building houses in every square inch of ground in this state That in itself will lower the demand

Reply(1)
9
Don Fulmer
3d ago

shut down the boarder and stop building for the immigrants we know what your doing. your also using up our water and electricity

Reply
4
