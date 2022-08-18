ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Arlington, OH

Upper Arlington Iconic Businesses: Simplicity yields longevity for Tremont Barber Shop

By Nate Ellis, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxmzW_0hM6dHNb00

For nearly three-quarters of a century, Tremont Barber Shop has stayed true to its roots, giving quick haircuts at reasonable prices and serving as a community gathering place.

Since 1951, Tremont Barber Shop has been nestled in the northwest corner of Tremont Shopping Center at 2154 Tremont Center.

Over the years, the shop has changed hands three times and undergone slightly fewer renovations.

"A year ago, we put in a new floor and painted," said 57-year-old Bea Kahler of Clintonville, who's co-owned Tremont Barber Shop with her 61-year-old sister, Beth Blessing of Upper Arlington, since 1997. "Other than that, it was the same as when it first opened.

"Most of the people that come in here, they don't want to make an appointment. They want to come in, get their hair cut and go. If they do wait, it's not a long wait. They just want a barber shop."

Being "just a barber shop" and "old-fashioned barbers" are points of pride for Kahler and Blessing.

So is viewing their part-time employee, 92-year-old barber Sam Tiberi, and their regular customers as members of their family.

As a result, they offered a Christmas Eve lunch to patrons for many years prior to the pandemic, and they still provide $3 discounts to senior citizens on Wednesdays and free haircuts to regular customers on their birthdays. Regular cuts are $20, or $12 for people 14 and younger.

They also have a rotation of framed photos of customers that are displayed throughout the shop.

"A lot of them are just fun people and they even come in if they don't need a haircut," Blessing said. "We have guys come in and say, 'Can I put this picture in here? My wife told me it's not going anywhere in our house.'"

In the 25 years since taking over the shop, Kahler and Blessing have built a customer base that's overwhelmingly male. Many of them are repeat customers like David Frantz, who has gotten his hair cut at Tremont Barber Shop for at least the past decade.

"It's a great place to come," said Frantz, an Upper Arlington resident. "You know, it's a barber shop. When you're an old duffer like me, you don't want a hair salon. You don't want to make an appointment.

"You want a barber shop where you can go in and if you have to wait, you wait and there's conversation. We've been fortunate in having that in Upper Arlington. They're terrific. They do a great job and it's what a barber shop should be."

Frantz said he was referred to Tremont Barber Shop by his longtime friend and fellow tennis player, Dr. "Foo Foo" Phil Hawley.

"We call him 'Foo Foo' Phil because his wife had to have arm surgery and she would make him blow dry her hair," said Blessing. "He became the beautician of the family."

Fellow customer and Upper Arlington resident Richard Wigton guessed he's been a Tremont Barber Shop customer at least 10 years, as well.

He cited convenience and quality as the top reasons he comes back.

"It's close to home," Wigton said. "I get a good haircut for a decent price."

According to the Upper Arlington Public Library's UA Archives, Tremont Barber Shop was opened in 1951 by "Charley/Charlie Moroney (sometimes spelled Maroney)."

After he died of a heart attack, Carl Fetters, an employee of the original owner, took over the business in 1956.

Kahler and Blessing purchased Tremont Barber Shop in 1997. Prior to that, Bea had worked roughly a decade at Alfred's Barber Shop at the Kingsdale Shopping Center, with Beth joining her for several years after a stint at a barber shop in Bexley.

"We decided to head out on our own," Kahler said.

For sisters who practically finish each other's sentences at times, the business partnership has come quite naturally.

"We couldn't imagine doing anything else," Blessing said. "We have our moments, just like anybody else, but we like it."

"We've worked together for most of our lives," Kahler added. "We've worked in pizza places together. We've just always worked together."

Moving forward, the sisters hope to work "at least" another 10 years, and they don't plan to change much anything about the barber shop.

From there, they've left open the possibility of passing the business down to Blessing's granddaughter, Kaleigh Blessing, who's currently 11.

If that doesn't work out, the sisters said they want to serve their customers as long as they can, and then hope to find someone who will maintain Tremont Barber Shop as an old-fashioned barber shop that takes care of its regulars.

"It doesn't even have to be my family," Blessing said. "I just want someone who will come in and treat our customers the way they deserve to be treated.

"They're very nice and they treat us very well."

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville

As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
DUBLIN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upper Arlington, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Bexley, OH
City
Arlington, OH
City
Upper Arlington, OH
NBC4 Columbus

With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and many people are still wondering when they should or shouldn’t wear a mask. On Friday, the Columbus and Franklin County health departments lifted the indoor mask advisory issued in July now that the number of cases is starting to decline. When it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbers#The Barber#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Upper Arlington Iconic#Tremont Barber Shop
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Columbus Food Truck Festival

Cam fastens his *EATbelt and previews some of the food trucks that will be participating in this weekend's Columbus Food Truck Festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. For tickets and all information visit ColumbusFoodTruckFest.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered at Bicentennial Park Saturday to experience the inspiration and energy at Columbus Soulfest. The event was about coming together to celebrate Black culture through music, food, and history. The park was lined with local Black-owned businesses and shops for people to browse and buy while live music played through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

State fair Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female

Genflo Coor Blackbird 421 won Reserve Grand Champion Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Angus Show recently in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, of Leesburg, owns the March 2021 daughter of TGM Compton 1738. Brett Carter, Stratford, Okla., evaluated the 52 entries.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
teslarati.com

Tesla owners raise over $2K for children’s hospital

Tesla owners in Ohio raised just over $2,000 for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The Tesla Owners Club of Columbus, Ohio held an end-of-the-summer community event at the Medallion Country Club this weekend to raise funds for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Roy Serruto, Jr., the President and Co-Founder of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman missing from west Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus teachers union votes to strike beginning Monday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus teachers union voted Sunday night to strike beginning Monday at 7 a.m., just days before the new school year is scheduled to start Wednesday. Many of the Columbus Education Association's 4,000 members arrived at the Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus at about...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy