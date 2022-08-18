Upper Arlington Iconic Businesses: Simplicity yields longevity for Tremont Barber Shop

For nearly three-quarters of a century, Tremont Barber Shop has stayed true to its roots, giving quick haircuts at reasonable prices and serving as a community gathering place.

Since 1951, Tremont Barber Shop has been nestled in the northwest corner of Tremont Shopping Center at 2154 Tremont Center.

Over the years, the shop has changed hands three times and undergone slightly fewer renovations.

"A year ago, we put in a new floor and painted," said 57-year-old Bea Kahler of Clintonville, who's co-owned Tremont Barber Shop with her 61-year-old sister, Beth Blessing of Upper Arlington, since 1997. "Other than that, it was the same as when it first opened.

"Most of the people that come in here, they don't want to make an appointment. They want to come in, get their hair cut and go. If they do wait, it's not a long wait. They just want a barber shop."

Being "just a barber shop" and "old-fashioned barbers" are points of pride for Kahler and Blessing.

So is viewing their part-time employee, 92-year-old barber Sam Tiberi, and their regular customers as members of their family.

As a result, they offered a Christmas Eve lunch to patrons for many years prior to the pandemic, and they still provide $3 discounts to senior citizens on Wednesdays and free haircuts to regular customers on their birthdays. Regular cuts are $20, or $12 for people 14 and younger.

They also have a rotation of framed photos of customers that are displayed throughout the shop.

"A lot of them are just fun people and they even come in if they don't need a haircut," Blessing said. "We have guys come in and say, 'Can I put this picture in here? My wife told me it's not going anywhere in our house.'"

In the 25 years since taking over the shop, Kahler and Blessing have built a customer base that's overwhelmingly male. Many of them are repeat customers like David Frantz, who has gotten his hair cut at Tremont Barber Shop for at least the past decade.

"It's a great place to come," said Frantz, an Upper Arlington resident. "You know, it's a barber shop. When you're an old duffer like me, you don't want a hair salon. You don't want to make an appointment.

"You want a barber shop where you can go in and if you have to wait, you wait and there's conversation. We've been fortunate in having that in Upper Arlington. They're terrific. They do a great job and it's what a barber shop should be."

Frantz said he was referred to Tremont Barber Shop by his longtime friend and fellow tennis player, Dr. "Foo Foo" Phil Hawley.

"We call him 'Foo Foo' Phil because his wife had to have arm surgery and she would make him blow dry her hair," said Blessing. "He became the beautician of the family."

Fellow customer and Upper Arlington resident Richard Wigton guessed he's been a Tremont Barber Shop customer at least 10 years, as well.

He cited convenience and quality as the top reasons he comes back.

"It's close to home," Wigton said. "I get a good haircut for a decent price."

According to the Upper Arlington Public Library's UA Archives, Tremont Barber Shop was opened in 1951 by "Charley/Charlie Moroney (sometimes spelled Maroney)."

After he died of a heart attack, Carl Fetters, an employee of the original owner, took over the business in 1956.

Kahler and Blessing purchased Tremont Barber Shop in 1997. Prior to that, Bea had worked roughly a decade at Alfred's Barber Shop at the Kingsdale Shopping Center, with Beth joining her for several years after a stint at a barber shop in Bexley.

"We decided to head out on our own," Kahler said.

For sisters who practically finish each other's sentences at times, the business partnership has come quite naturally.

"We couldn't imagine doing anything else," Blessing said. "We have our moments, just like anybody else, but we like it."

"We've worked together for most of our lives," Kahler added. "We've worked in pizza places together. We've just always worked together."

Moving forward, the sisters hope to work "at least" another 10 years, and they don't plan to change much anything about the barber shop.

From there, they've left open the possibility of passing the business down to Blessing's granddaughter, Kaleigh Blessing, who's currently 11.

If that doesn't work out, the sisters said they want to serve their customers as long as they can, and then hope to find someone who will maintain Tremont Barber Shop as an old-fashioned barber shop that takes care of its regulars.

"It doesn't even have to be my family," Blessing said. "I just want someone who will come in and treat our customers the way they deserve to be treated.

"They're very nice and they treat us very well."

