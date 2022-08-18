Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for family violence after poking his girlfriend’s head

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1900 block of Industrial Blvd – Theft of Property

Police responded a report of a theft at a construction site. Tools and batteries valued at $1,100 were stolen.



700 block of Veterans Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported his medical scooter was stolen from a store.



200 block of Highland Avenue – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported a third party is making contact with her for a suspect she has a protective order against.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A victim reported she was threatened by her ex through a text message.



1700 block of Industrial Blvd – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a bicycle valued at $1,030 was stolen.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report for violation of a protective order was completed.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported his information was used to open an account in his name.



5700 block of Catalina Drive – Criminal Mischief

A man reported his vehicle was damaged by an ex-girlfriend.



1600 block of S 22nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his wife at a south Abilene home.



5600 block of ___ 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence after assaulting his girlfriend.



3100 block of Wenwood Drive – Assault Family

A report for assault family violence was generated at a south Abilene residence.



1100 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Warrant

A female was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have two outstanding warrants for her arrest. When she was searched, she was found to be in possession of another person’s identifying information.

Arrests

Jessica Fernandez – Warrant

Fernandez was contacted by detectives and found to have an active warrant for her arrest.



Luis Luna Miguel – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Luna Miguel was contacted for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road and was found to have warrants for his arrest. During a search of his person, 1.4 grams of methamphetamine was found.



Hem Lamgadey – Assault Family Violence

Lamgadey was contacted after a victim called 9-1-1 to report her boyfriend poked the side of her head during a disturbance, causing her pain. Lamgadey was arrested in order to prevent further acts of violence.



Brian Goodwin – Public Intoxication

Goodwin was contacted after someone reported he was trying to get into a vehicle while intoxicated. Officers found him sitting on the curb while drinking bud ice. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and had more bud ice that he had recently purchased.



Justin Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.



NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A misdemeanor citation was issued.



Shantera Battee – Warrant

Battee was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have two active warrants.



Richard Ammons – Public Intoxication

Ammons was contacted after he broke into a vehicle but didn’t take anything. He ran from the scene while a third party chased him. When he was contacted by police, he was showing signs of being highly intoxicated and was arrested for being a threat to himself and others.

