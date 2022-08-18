Read full article on original website
CNET
Custom Shelving on a Budget? Just Try DIY Pipe Shelves
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Large custom-made shelving can be extremely expensive, especially if you hire a carpenter to make bespoke units to fit your space. But by using pipes you can create a storage system that fits perfectly into any space and doesn't require expert fitting or years of DIY skills to put together. By using commonly available screw-fit pipes and precut timber boards, you can easily make your shelves any size you want or fit them into awkward positions, often at a lower cost than commissioning custom-built units from professionals.
CNET
2023 Kia EV6 GT Is Ready to Roast Some Tires
The Kia EV6 GT uses a pair of electric motors (a 270-kilowatt unit out back and a 160-kW piece up front) to produce a prodigious 576 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to shove this Korean rocket to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 161 mph.
CNET
Lenovo's Back to School Sale Offers Big Savings on Laptops and Tech Sitewide
Lenovo already has some pretty great laptops and accessories -- including a $345 discount on the Yoga 7i, one of our favorite laptops for college students in 2022. And right now, you can save even more thanks to its ongoing Back to School promotion. When you use the coupon code BTS2022, you can save up to $100 on top of any preexisting discounts. And students and teachers can save an extra 5% by verifying their identity with IDme. There's no listed expiration, but considering that many schools are already back in session or will be very soon, we'd recommend ordering sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of this offer.
CNET
Amazon Has Slashed Prices on Fire Tablets by as Much as 44%
If you're in the market for a new tablet, one of Amazon's Fire tablets may be worth considering. With a variety of sizes and designs available, there's a Fire tablet to suit everyone's needs. With so many options in their collection, it's no wonder they're so popular. Plus, the Fire tablet lineup is more affordable than a lot of the competition.
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
CNET
First Look With the New, Unveiled DeLorean Alpha5
The DeLorean is back from the future but also from the past, in the brand's first true relaunch since its heady, infamous days in the early 1980s. After getting a close look at a prototype of the new Alpha5, I think it has a chance of standing out from a crowd of high-end electric GT's that is gunning for Tesla's domination of luxury car sales. Here's what intrigued and surprised me about this vehicle.
CNET
Amazon Deal Knocks The Pixel 6A Back to All-Time Low Price of $399
The Pixel 6A is the latest and most affordable model in Google's lineup of Pixel phones, and right now, you can pick it up for even less. Amazon is currently offering $50 off all color variants of this budget-friendly 5G Android phone, so you can pick it up in chalk, charcoal or sage for just $399. That matches the lowest price we've seen since this phone first hit shelves last month. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but discounts on the latest phones rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
The Best Fog Machines Take Your Halloween Party to Thrilling and Chilling New Heights
If you have a party in your future or you’re preparing to have an event at your school or office, it may be time to buy your own fog machine. Whether you’re looking to save some money and decorate your event, want to throw an epic Halloween party, or are starting a new career as a DJ, a fog machine is an excellent investment that instantly makes any party cooler. What to Look for in a Fog Machine To color or not to color? That is the question. We’ve included machines with a rainbow of LED lights to choose from and more...
CNET
Save up to $1,000 on Classic, Contemporary Furniture and Accessories at Burrow
When thinking about contemporary comfort, more and more people are looking to Burrow to style their homes. And if you're seeking new home furnishings with a mid-century modern flair, you'll be excited by Burrow's Labor Day sale. Now through Sept. 6, Burrow is offering 10% off purchases up to $1,599. And the more you buy, the more your savings increase. The sale is sitewide on furniture and accessories -- just enter the promo code LDW22 at checkout to take advantage of these discounts.
CNET
6 Reasons the X1 Credit Card Is Worth the Wait
The X1 Card* is a unique new credit card that offers innovative features in security, rewards and credit-building features. You can't sign up for it immediately -- I had to spend six months on the waitlist to get my invite -- but the wait will pay off if you get approved.
CNET
2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante Looks Angrier Than Ever
The new Urus Performante will hit the road at the end of 2022. Starting price? $264,671 (after $3,995 destination charge). Buckle up!
CNET
Here's How to Save Money on Car Insurance as Inflation Pushes Prices Up
The cost of car insurance has been going up in 2022. The Consumer Price Index, a key indicator of inflation, showed that car insurance prices increased 1.3% in July after rising 1.9% in June. Major car insurers started receiving approval for substantial rate increases at the close of last year,...
CNET
Woot's Audio Sale Knocks Hundreds Off Top-Rated Headphones, Speakers and More
In the market for a new pair of earbuds? What about a portable Bluetooth speaker? Or maybe you're looking to pick up a powerful subwoofer for your home theater set-up? Well right now at Woot, you can grab all of that -- and much more -- at a bargain. Today only, Woot is running a "random audio" sale where you'll find deals on both new and refurbished headphones, speakers and more equipment from a variety of different brands. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
CNET
Apple Self Service Repair Comes to M1 MacBook Air and Pro
The Self Service Repair program Apple launched in April is expanding beyond iPhones to include M1-based Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. Starting on Tuesday you -- or a host of service centers, if you're not comfortable -- will be able to find a repair manual, buy select components from Apple, swap them out for replacements and return the old components to Apple, in many cases for credit.
CNET
Save $300 on a 14-inch Chromebook From HP, Bringing the Price to Just $399
It's back to school season, and if you're still looking for a laptop, consider a 2-in-1. They're versatile, which allows for more flexibility -- a great feature for those on the go. Many school districts use Chromebooks, so if you just need a computer to handle the basics, consider the 2021 HP Chromebook x360 14c. It's one of our favorite Chromebooks for 2022, and right now you can snag this 2-in-1 for just $399 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $300.
CNET
Back-to-School Savings: Up to 54% Off Bentgo Lunch Boxes, Backpacks and More
With summer winding down, it's time to finish up all your back-to-school shopping. And if you're hoping to branch out from the classic PB&J school lunches this year, you might want to grab one of these Bentgo lunch boxes while they're on sale. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 54% off a huge selection of Bentgo kids lunch boxes, backpacks and food storage containers, with prices starting at just $14. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Is One Serious Send-Off
Making its debut during Monterey Car Week, this super-convertible continues Aston Martin's sendoff of its V12 gas engine. This is the first Vantage Roadster to use Aston Martin's 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V12. Just like the coupe, the engine in the Roadster produces a meaty 690 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque,...
CNET
New Koenigsegg CC850 Hypercar Has a Gated Manual With an Automatic Mode
2022 marks two important milestones for Swedish hypercar brand Koenigsegg. It's the 20th anniversary of the release of the CC8S, the first production car from Koenigsegg, and it also happens to be founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg's birthday, which took place last month. To celebrate, Koenigsegg has unveiled the CC850, a new hypercar that's a modern reimagining of the CC8S, and unlike most of the brand's modern hypercars, which have chased after top speed records or performance benchmarks, the purpose of the CC850 is to be as fun to drive as possible.
CNET
Echos in Excess: Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
