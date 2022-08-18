ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vienna Center, OH
City
Leesburg, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Highland County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Highland County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge

A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man accused of assaulting a jail corrections officer in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was charged with assault after authorities say he attacked a corrections officer inside the Ross County Jail. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Valley Road on August 12. Reports say 22-year-old Caleb Simmons had...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incidents#U S Route#S R#Yamaha
WKRC

1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street. The female driver...
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

House destroyed after overnight fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Middletown that was called out late Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Manchester Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on the report of a house fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy