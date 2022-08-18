Read full article on original website
click orlando
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
Grocery giant Publix bags real estate property; see where
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Publix Super Markets Inc. has made a real estate acquisition in a fast-growing area within Osceola County, with one of its own stores serving as the property’s featured tenant.
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Cocoa Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids
Cocoa Beach, Florida, is a popular spot for vacations. Its beautiful beaches, fun resorts, great shopping, and tasty restaurants make it a favorite among Floridian beaches. Cocoa Beach is where most people come to Florida to explore the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Cocoa Beach is...
‘Next generation’ Dunkin’ location opening in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new “next generation” Dunkin’ location is opening in Orlando on Friday. The restaurant, which is located at 4115 E. Colonial Drive, features a front-facing bakery case and a specialty taps system for cold beverages, including nitro-infused cold brew. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
click orlando
Author, entrepreneur Richard ‘Rich’ Miller discusses his life, dreams and revenue streams
ORLANDO, Fla. – How young were you when your first savings account was opened? Our guest today likely has you beat. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray interviews Richard “Rich” Miller, a storied entrepreneur who opened his first bank account when he was 10 years old. Since then, Miller has owned a car dealership, authored two books and currently enjoys the benefits from having multiple income streams, including an insurance company which he owns and operates in St. Louis, Missouri, and a real-estate company that oversees rental properties.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Atlantic basin remains hostile for tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone Four never developed into a depression or named tropical storm prior to arriving in Mexico and Texas. The system is bringing beneficial rain to drought-stricken Texas. Another tropical wave near Africa has a low chance to develop as it moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean over the next five days. Dry, dusty and stable air remains in the Atlantic which will deter the disturbance from developing. Any development will be gradual over the next five to seven days.
click orlando
Early voting wraps up this weekend across Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Time is running out to cast your ballot before Tuesday’s Florida primary election. Early voting across Central Florida is wrapping up this weekend. Saturday marks the last day to cast your ballot early in seven out of ten Central Florida counties. Voters in Orange and Osceola counties have until Sunday at 7 p.m. to vote early, while those in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion, Flagler, Sumter and Polk counties have until varying end times Saturday to do so.
yourmileagemayvary.net
JW Marriott Is The Winner For Space In Downtown Orlando Luxury Tower
There’s been a fair share of drama over a new luxury tower being built in downtown Orlando overlooking the city’s iconic Lake Eola fountain. There aren’t many options in the downtown area when it comes to luxury hotels. The closest thing is The Grand Bohemian Orlando, part of the Bonvoy Autograph Collection.
allears.net
Ride Construction UPDATES For Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Theme Park
There’s a lot of construction going on in Orlando right now. EPCOT is working on the Moana Journey of Water attraction, among other projects, while Magic Kingdom is still working on TRON Lightcycle Run. Disney isn’t the only theme park working on construction right now though, as Universal is working on their new theme park, Epic Universe. If you’re as excited about this new park as we are, we’ve got an exciting construction update for you!
click orlando
What makes the Space Coast great? Tourism office wants mural artist to show visitors
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Whether it’s the beaches, incredible rocket launches or attractions, the Space Coast is home to some pretty unique things and the tourism office wants someone to paint a mural to show them off. The Space Coast Office of Tourism is looking for an artist...
click orlando
WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Burger Battle set for Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY - Battle Bros, LLC will hold the “Space Coast Burger Battle” on Saturday from noon-10 p.m. at Wickham Park in Melbourne. The event is being hosted with The Children’s Hunger Project, with which Battle Bros, LLC has partnered with in the past and will partner with in the future for events that include the Space Coast Wing Battle and the 321 Tacos and Treats Throwdown, noted Jamie Schmalenberger, creative and marketing director with Battle Bros, LLC.
click orlando
Hurricane center highlighting tropical wave near Africa
ORLANDO, Fla. – The topics remain relatively quiet even as a new tropical wave has moved off of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early-to-middle part of next week.
WESH
Officials locate Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: An Iowa woman last seen two weeks ago at Orlando International Airport has been found safe Friday in Indiana, according to her brother. Mike Lint said Star Lint told him she broke her phone, got a new phone and didn't know family was looking for her.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 19, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
Orlando airport leader wants on-site K-12 school as part of 10-year plan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Orlando International Airport leadership set big goals for its 10-year discussion — including the possibility of an on-site K-12 school. The Greater Orlando...
click orlando
VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach, firefighters say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An explosion on a boat at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m.; the department said the four boaters had just refueled the vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
Bay News 9
Hours of daylight are dwindling as we near fall
You’ve probably noticed the mornings being a little darker longer, and the sun setting a bit earlier in the evening in recent weeks. We now approach that time of summer where the sun will set before 8 p.m. Orlando’s first sunset before 8 p.m. is Aug. 20. The first sunrise after 7 a.m. is also not too far away. This will happen on Aug. 27.
