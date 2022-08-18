Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
Flooding continues south this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures warmed a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached the lower 80s and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms are moving through the Gila and Sacramento mountains. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy, especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
KRQE News 13
Record monsoon moisture to bring heavy rain across parts of New Mexico
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight....
rrobserver.com
Annual Sunday is Funday is this weekend
What would Sunday is Funday be without a horse, seen being led through Haynes Park by volunteers with Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding, Inc. (Gary Herron/Observer) The 17th Sunday is Funday is back for the second year after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, scheduled for noon to 4 Sunday afternoon. Admission...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews event finding homes for horses
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a lot to do at a horse adoption event early Saturday. It was also a celebration of years of service from the Walkin’ in Circles Ranch. The “Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews Adopt-a-Thon and Festival” took over the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse Arena from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It featured […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
kunm.org
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Band traveling through Albuquerque stranded after van is broken into twice in 48 hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A band traveling from Denver through Albuquerque is now stranded after their van was broken into twice in 48 hours. ‘The Stews’ is a rock band from Auburn, Alabama traveling in the southwest on their summer tour. Wyatt Griffith plays the drums. “We were kind of like a baby project during […]
ladailypost.com
Bilingual PIOs Now Assisting On Calf Canyon Fire In Mora
Bilingual Public Information Officers (PIOs) with the Southwest Incident Management Team (SWIMT) began staging 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Friday at the Mora Volunteer Fire Department. They will be onsite to help community members fill out Suppression Repair Forms, verify that forms are complete and entered in the queue....
corralescomment.com
The ugly side of the Lavender Village is showing
Village of Los Ranchos Trustees were on a roll deferring agenda items at its August 10 meeting. They deferred a controversial residential subdivision approval at Guadalupe Trail and Chavez Road until November and deferred voting on a couple of moratoriums against some proposed developments around Fourth and Osuna. But yanking agenda items didn’t quash the dozens of citizens who signed up to speak.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbors concerned after homicide at Morningside Park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have been complaining about the homeless campers and drug users in Morningside Park, the heart of Nob Hill, for years. Now, after a murder at the park, they are asking for help. “Anne” has called Nob Hill home for the past 30 years and has noticed how the homeless problem has […]
How to nix mosquitoes and reclaim your yard and garden
Life comes with lots of little annoyances, few of them littler or more annoying than mosquitoes.
mitechnews.com
Sandia Labs Uses Heated Carbon Dioxide To Deliver Electricity To Power Grid
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time, Sandia National Laboratories researchers delivered electricity produced by a new power-generating system to the Sandia-Kirtland Air Force Base electrical grid. The system uses heated supercritical carbon dioxide instead of steam to generate electricity and is based on a closed-loop Brayton cycle. The...
Albertsons hosting in-person event hiring across all New Mexico stores
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons is hosting in-person hiring event across all New Mexico locations. The events will be at any Albertsons Market and Market Street on August 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants to show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview for a position in multiple departments. Anyone […]
KVIA
High school football in New Mexico gets underway; Centennial upsets #1 ranked Cleveland
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - High School football in New Mexico is officially underway, and we already a major upset involving a team from Las Cruces. The Centennial Hawks pulled off a monumental upset Friday night as they took down the number one team in the state of New Mexico, Rio Rancho Cleveland.
KRQE News 13
Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
losalamosreporter.com
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show – Performs Friday At Ashley Pond Park
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will be headlining this Friday’s second to last Los Alamos Summer Concert for the 2022 Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours and we encourage attendees to dress in their hippest 70’s and 80’s party gear.
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
Comments / 0