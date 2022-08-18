ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Flooding continues south this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures warmed a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached the lower 80s and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms are moving through the Gila and Sacramento mountains. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy, especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday

Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Record monsoon moisture to bring heavy rain across parts of New Mexico

Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Annual Sunday is Funday is this weekend

What would Sunday is Funday be without a horse, seen being led through Haynes Park by volunteers with Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding, Inc. (Gary Herron/Observer) The 17th Sunday is Funday is back for the second year after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, scheduled for noon to 4 Sunday afternoon. Admission...
RIO RANCHO, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
KOAT 7

Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews event finding homes for horses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a lot to do at a horse adoption event early Saturday. It was also a celebration of years of service from the Walkin’ in Circles Ranch. The “Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews Adopt-a-Thon and Festival” took over the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse Arena from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It featured […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding

Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
OHKAY OWINGEH, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Bilingual PIOs Now Assisting On Calf Canyon Fire In Mora

Bilingual Public Information Officers (PIOs) with the Southwest Incident Management Team (SWIMT) began staging 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Friday at the Mora Volunteer Fire Department. They will be onsite to help community members fill out Suppression Repair Forms, verify that forms are complete and entered in the queue....
MORA, NM
corralescomment.com

The ugly side of the Lavender Village is showing

Village of Los Ranchos Trustees were on a roll deferring agenda items at its August 10 meeting. They deferred a controversial residential subdivision approval at Guadalupe Trail and Chavez Road until November and deferred voting on a couple of moratoriums against some proposed developments around Fourth and Osuna. But yanking agenda items didn’t quash the dozens of citizens who signed up to speak.
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
mitechnews.com

Sandia Labs Uses Heated Carbon Dioxide To Deliver Electricity To Power Grid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time, Sandia National Laboratories researchers delivered electricity produced by a new power-generating system to the Sandia-Kirtland Air Force Base electrical grid. The system uses heated supercritical carbon dioxide instead of steam to generate electricity and is based on a closed-loop Brayton cycle. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
BELEN, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show – Performs Friday At Ashley Pond Park

Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will be headlining this Friday’s second to last Los Alamos Summer Concert for the 2022 Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours and we encourage attendees to dress in their hippest 70’s and 80’s party gear.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
SANTA FE, NM

