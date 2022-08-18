The City of La Marque lost one of its greatest champions on Thursday when former mayor and civil rights advocate Geraldine Sam passed away at the age of 71. Sam was the first African-American and female mayor of La Marque while also campaigning for both the United States House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. She was also very influential in the education of the city’s students, having served as a teacher in the then-La Marque Independent School District.

LA MARQUE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO