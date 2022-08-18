Read full article on original website
Culture is hosting the 1st Annual Surfside Surf Festival
Culture Surf & Yoga Texas is in Surfside Beach, Texas. • Acro Yoga and more…. We have ten spaces left, and the Vendor opportunity deadline is September 5th. Surfside Surf Festival October 22nd, 2022 Surfside Beach, Tx.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
Metallica Scholars: Legendary rock band offers workforce program grants to Lone Star College
HOUSTON - Whether you're working with your hands or your mind, education is vital, and legendary rock band, Metallica is working to ensure students at Lone Star College are able to have proper access. According to a press release, Metallica selected Lone Star College from a competitive field of community...
By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview
HOUSTON — The fans. The bands. Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws. There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers. 10. Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the...
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
FREE: Saturday breakfast recognizing Slavery Remembrance Day
HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.
Houston nurses pampered during major nursing shortage
Texas is the second-hardest hit state by the nursing shortage. So HCA Houston Healthcare teamed up with the University of Houston to address the problem.
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 22 to 28, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 22 through Sunday, August 28, 2022. This week, Houston sees legends return to touring, a Ukrainian fundraiser in Montrose, a 50 Cent comedy and music showcase, a K-pop supergroup, and much more. Want...
H-E-B to host one-day career fair at every store in Texas
H-E-B is hosting a one-day career fair at every Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas on Tuesday, August 23.
Student Allegedly Sets Fire to College Dorm
A student was charged with arson last week after being arrested while riding on his bike with a gas can. Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, a student at the University of Houston, allegedly started a fire in his dorm room, causing damage to several nearby rooms and the adjoining hallways. After...
La Marque Celebrates Life of Trailblazing Geraldine Sam
The City of La Marque lost one of its greatest champions on Thursday when former mayor and civil rights advocate Geraldine Sam passed away at the age of 71. Sam was the first African-American and female mayor of La Marque while also campaigning for both the United States House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. She was also very influential in the education of the city’s students, having served as a teacher in the then-La Marque Independent School District.
HISD parents prepare for new school year; district still hiring for several positions
HOUSTON — Summer is almost over for Houston’s largest school district, as Houston ISD students head back to class on Monday. Many parents spent the weekend getting ready for the start of school, but some are concerned about the readiness of the district. For Gisela Martinez and her...
Harry Harelik: Seventh grader showed us all the way in amazing Little League moment
Veteran Trib sportswriter Brice Cherry’s columns are always special, but his Aug. 13 offering about 12-year-old Little Leaguer Isaiah Jarvis’ example of thoughtfulness knocked it out of the ballpark. If you missed it, Isaiah took a hit to the head while at bat in the recent Little League...
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
$50 million grant program announced for ballistic shields in Texas schools
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced a grant program that will fund ballistic shields and travel reimbursements for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The money comes from $105.5 million, Abbott and state lawmakers set aside after the Uvalde shooting. In the video from Uvalde, you can...
Sunsail Capital and ZaneCRE Acquire 350-Unit Sarah at Lake Houston Apartment Community in Houston Submarket of Humble, Texas
HOUSTON, TX - New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble, Texas, a premier submarket within the Houston MSA. The teams are led by Julia Bykhovskaia at Sunsail Capital, and Iqbal (Ike) Mutabanna and Dustin Howard at ZaneCRE.
Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September
Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
Northeast Houston home given to refugee family
HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
