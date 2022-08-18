ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview

HOUSTON — The fans. The bands. Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws. There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers. 10. Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Huntsville, TX
Entertainment
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Texas State
Huntsville, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
cw39.com

FREE: Saturday breakfast recognizing Slavery Remembrance Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 22 to 28, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 22 through Sunday, August 28, 2022. This week, Houston sees legends return to touring, a Ukrainian fundraiser in Montrose, a 50 Cent comedy and music showcase, a K-pop supergroup, and much more. Want...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Henderson
Person
Sam Houston
dallasexpress.com

Student Allegedly Sets Fire to College Dorm

A student was charged with arson last week after being arrested while riding on his bike with a gas can. Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, a student at the University of Houston, allegedly started a fire in his dorm room, causing damage to several nearby rooms and the adjoining hallways. After...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

La Marque Celebrates Life of Trailblazing Geraldine Sam

The City of La Marque lost one of its greatest champions on Thursday when former mayor and civil rights advocate Geraldine Sam passed away at the age of 71. Sam was the first African-American and female mayor of La Marque while also campaigning for both the United States House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. She was also very influential in the education of the city’s students, having served as a teacher in the then-La Marque Independent School District.
LA MARQUE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Art Museum#Art Gallery#College#Gem
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HOUSTON, TX
multifamilybiz.com

Sunsail Capital and ZaneCRE Acquire 350-Unit Sarah at Lake Houston Apartment Community in Houston Submarket of Humble, Texas

HOUSTON, TX - New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble, Texas, a premier submarket within the Houston MSA. The teams are led by Julia Bykhovskaia at Sunsail Capital, and Iqbal (Ike) Mutabanna and Dustin Howard at ZaneCRE.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Community Impact Houston

Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September

Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

KHOU 11 News at 10

KHOU 11 News at 10PM keeps you informed on the big stories of the day, and reveals how they impact your life. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Northeast Houston home given to refugee family

HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy