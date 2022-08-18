Read full article on original website
Several small wildfires start due to lightning storm
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo National Forest says several small fires started due to a lightning storm Saturday night. The small fires started on the Superior, Ninemile, Plains-Thompson Falls, and Missoula Ranger Districts. Information for the two fires in Superior is listed below:. Murphy Creek Fire:. Size: 5 acres. Location:...
Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
Video: Fire spotted near mile marker 133 on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire was spotted near mile marker 133 outside of Missoula County on I-90 Saturday afternoon. An NBC Montana staff member sent this video and saw smoke. Fire personnel were on the scene. NBC Montana reached out to Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and is waiting for...
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
Portion of Bob Marshall Wilderness closes Friday due to Cannon Fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — A portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness will close Friday, as a wildfire burning in the area approaches 1,000 acres burned. The Cannon Fire is burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The area closure includes the following areas:. From the...
Hog Trough Fire grows to 1,620 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning 18 miles southeast of Hamilton has grown to 1,620 acres. Overnight mapping shows an increase of 219 acres from yesterday's total. The daily flight log noted the following:. "Southern area of the fire had lots of activity. Perimeter acreage expanded by...
Grain elevator in Hall is rural Montana skyscraper
HALL, Mont. — You could call them Montana's rural skyscrapers. In farm towns across Montana, they ascend into the sky, testaments to our state's agricultural bounty. Off Highway 1, between Drummond and Philipsburg, you'll find one of these statuesque landmarks. High above the small town of Hall, and the...
Northbound Reserve Street traffic back open
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is opening all northbound lanes on Reserve Street near Ernest Avenue. Police rerouted traffic after a two vehicle accident occurred in the area around 6 p.m. Officials say an injury was reported, and police were on the scene. This article will be...
Trail Creek Road to close for road maintenance
MISSOULA, Mont. — Trail Creek Road, National Forest System Road 114, will close on Aug. 22 for road maintenance. The road maintenance will start three miles west of the Trail Creek and North Fork junction on the Flathead National Forest boundary. The project will last roughly a month and...
NEW MAP: Garceau Fire grows to 4,591 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows the Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has grown to 4,591 acres. That's an increase of more than 1,800 acres since Wednesay night's flight. The daily flight log noted the following:. Fire perimeter acres increased significantly from the day before....
Drone video high above Drummond, Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the Clark Fork River near Drummond and over Hall. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony will reopen Waterworks Hill Trailhead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Waterworks Hill Trailhead in Missoula is reopening to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony next Thursday. The trail had been closed for an improvement project. The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m., and the trailhead reopens immediately afterwards. The event is open to the public. Project...
Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
Pet Fest brings together furry friends, animal lovers
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 17th annual Pet Fest returns to Caras Park for Missoula animal lovers this weekend. The event will feature contests, pet adoptions and safety demonstrations. Pet owners can bring their furry friends on a leash. Full rules can be found here. Pet Fest is free and...
The community sends off Mayor Engen with tears, laughs, and lasting memories
MISSOULA, Mont. — The greater Missoula Community, friends, family and more in Mayor John Engen’s life came to Ogden park Saturday to honor the late memory. Mayor Engen died on Monday due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. His service featured many speakers from his work...
Griz add defensive analyst to program
Montana football brings more experience to their program with the addition of Kim McCloud as the new defensive analyst. McCloud comes to Montana with 13 years of experience. His most recent showing was as cornerbacks coach for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Previously, McCloud has been a part of...
Philipsburg Rotary Club hosts 12th annual Rotary Concert and Charity Auction
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Philipsburg Rotary Club held its 12th annual Rotary Concert and Charity Auction at Winninghoff Park in Philipsburg on Saturday. The gates opened at 11 a.m. with the main show hitting the stage at 1 p.m. Shane Clouse and the Stomping Ground, the Hankers and Shodown...
Doug Fraley has been named Montana director of Track and Field
Doug Fraley joins the Montana Track and Field program as the new director for the team. Previously, Fraley has tallied up 12 years in collegiate coaching with his most recent experience at Washington State as a pole vault coach. Fraley's role in that position directly resulted in 17 NCAA Champions...
