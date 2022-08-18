ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Several small wildfires start due to lightning storm

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo National Forest says several small fires started due to a lightning storm Saturday night. The small fires started on the Superior, Ninemile, Plains-Thompson Falls, and Missoula Ranger Districts. Information for the two fires in Superior is listed below:. Murphy Creek Fire:. Size: 5 acres. Location:...
SUPERIOR, MT
NBCMontana

Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Video: Fire spotted near mile marker 133 on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire was spotted near mile marker 133 outside of Missoula County on I-90 Saturday afternoon. An NBC Montana staff member sent this video and saw smoke. Fire personnel were on the scene. NBC Montana reached out to Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and is waiting for...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
CONDON, MT
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Portion of Bob Marshall Wilderness closes Friday due to Cannon Fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A portion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness will close Friday, as a wildfire burning in the area approaches 1,000 acres burned. The Cannon Fire is burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The area closure includes the following areas:. From the...
CONDON, MT
NBCMontana

Hog Trough Fire grows to 1,620 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning 18 miles southeast of Hamilton has grown to 1,620 acres. Overnight mapping shows an increase of 219 acres from yesterday's total. The daily flight log noted the following:. "Southern area of the fire had lots of activity. Perimeter acreage expanded by...
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Grain elevator in Hall is rural Montana skyscraper

HALL, Mont. — You could call them Montana's rural skyscrapers. In farm towns across Montana, they ascend into the sky, testaments to our state's agricultural bounty. Off Highway 1, between Drummond and Philipsburg, you'll find one of these statuesque landmarks. High above the small town of Hall, and the...
HALL, MT
NBCMontana

Northbound Reserve Street traffic back open

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is opening all northbound lanes on Reserve Street near Ernest Avenue. Police rerouted traffic after a two vehicle accident occurred in the area around 6 p.m. Officials say an injury was reported, and police were on the scene. This article will be...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Trail Creek Road to close for road maintenance

MISSOULA, Mont. — Trail Creek Road, National Forest System Road 114, will close on Aug. 22 for road maintenance. The road maintenance will start three miles west of the Trail Creek and North Fork junction on the Flathead National Forest boundary. The project will last roughly a month and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

NEW MAP: Garceau Fire grows to 4,591 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows the Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson has grown to 4,591 acres. That's an increase of more than 1,800 acres since Wednesay night's flight. The daily flight log noted the following:. Fire perimeter acres increased significantly from the day before....
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Drone video high above Drummond, Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the Clark Fork River near Drummond and over Hall. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
DRUMMOND, MT
NBCMontana

Ribbon-cutting ceremony will reopen Waterworks Hill Trailhead

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Waterworks Hill Trailhead in Missoula is reopening to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony next Thursday. The trail had been closed for an improvement project. The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m., and the trailhead reopens immediately afterwards. The event is open to the public. Project...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Yellowstone filming takes place in Arlee

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kevin Costner's hit tv show, Yellowstone, continues to film in a number of local communities. The community page for the town of Arlee, north of Missoula, says the Yellowstone series is filming by the water tower today. It asks the public let the crews be able...
ARLEE, MT
NBCMontana

Pet Fest brings together furry friends, animal lovers

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 17th annual Pet Fest returns to Caras Park for Missoula animal lovers this weekend. The event will feature contests, pet adoptions and safety demonstrations. Pet owners can bring their furry friends on a leash. Full rules can be found here. Pet Fest is free and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Griz add defensive analyst to program

Montana football brings more experience to their program with the addition of Kim McCloud as the new defensive analyst. McCloud comes to Montana with 13 years of experience. His most recent showing was as cornerbacks coach for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Previously, McCloud has been a part of...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Doug Fraley has been named Montana director of Track and Field

Doug Fraley joins the Montana Track and Field program as the new director for the team. Previously, Fraley has tallied up 12 years in collegiate coaching with his most recent experience at Washington State as a pole vault coach. Fraley's role in that position directly resulted in 17 NCAA Champions...
MISSOULA, MT

