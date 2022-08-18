ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Agree Personal Terms With Casemiro

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrck7_0hM6bmTa00

Manchester United have now reportedly agreed personal terms with Real Madrid midfielder and Brazilian international, Casemiro of a new report is to be believed, the player would receive a large wage increase.

Manchester United have now reportedly agreed personal terms with Real Madrid midfielder and Brazilian international, Casemiro of a new report is to be believed, the player would receive a large wage increase.

Casemiro links have been fierce over the past few days with many new stories emerging about the possibility of the player joining United.

United would be keen for the Brazilian to sign for the club before tomorrows midday deadline to be able to play against rivals, Liverpool on Monday.

However, that seems unlikely as the clubs are yet to agree on a fee for the player with many other logistics still to be sorted before a deal can be completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vGHb_0hM6bmTa00

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The Brazilian midfielder is said to be open to a move and wants a new challenge having won so much at Real Madrid in the past few years.

Casemiro is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the world and United’s plan to lure him to Old Trafford would be to offer him a much improved contract.

According to transfer market expert and renowned Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira;

“Casemiro has agreed personal terms with Manchester United for a contract until 2026 (€18M/year).”

The signing of Casemiro would fill a much needed hole in United’s midfield this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Casemiro
Person
Gary Neville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Real Madrid#Brazilian#Imago#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Analysis

Frank Lampard will be relieved to have got off the mark with Everton's first point of the season but will surely be looking to add attacking reinforcements to his side before the window shuts. Everton had 19 shots at Goodison Park, albeit few were clear cut chances bar Demarai Gray's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy