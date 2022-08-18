Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Related
millcitytimes.com
Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’ on the River - Margaret McDonald, Executive Director, Mill City Commons
Mill City Commons has a new Executive Director, Margaret McDonald. I asked Margaret to tell me her thoughts on taking the helm of the innovative organization, programming updates and how to get involved. Tipping my hat to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty, I don’t claim to be Proud Mary. But...
3 places to eat in St. Anthony Main
MINNEAPOLIS — Located along the Mississippi River, the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Northeast Minneapolis offers stunning views and great patio dining. Executive Chef Charlie Gibbs runs the kitchens at three restaurants in St. Anthony Main and they all serve different cuisines. Those restaurants are Aster Café, Jefe...
Sonja Peterson’s intricate paper cutting tells stories through time
Sonja Peterson’s delicate, dizzyingly complex paper cut works pack a provocative punch in an exhibition called “Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought,” on view at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum. The gem of an art center is one that not enough people know about. Nestled by...
willmarradio.com
Busy Sports Day in the Twin Cities
(Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN) -- It’s a busy Saturday for sports in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Vikings host San Francisco at 6 tonight in a preseason game at U-S Bank Stadium. The Minnesota United also play at home tonight, against Austin at 7 p-m. The Loons are looking to build off last week's 2-1 win at Nashville. Minnesota is in fourth place in the M-L-S Western Conference, while Austin is second. And also happening today: the Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers at 6:10, the St. Paul Saints host a doubleheader against Scranton Wilkes-Barre (Barry) at 5:07, and the Minnesota Golden Gopher volleyball team will hold a scrimmage at 3:15 this afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vendors prepare for another successful week at the annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS — What sat as an empty parking lot outside the Midtown Global Market Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis, soon will be full of life, passion and the will to succeed from 55 Black small businesses owners for the third annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair. "We started in 2020...
Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park
The Shakopee City Council on Tuesday approved plans to construct a 19,000-seat amphitheater near Canterbury Park. The amphitheater is poised to become the centerpiece of a massive redevelopment district surrounding the racetrack. According to the plans by Minneapolis-based Swervo Development, the venue will include 11,000 fixed seats and space for...
Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit
A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
DeRusha Eats: The Top 50 Burgers in Minnesota
This week on the “DeRusha Eats” segment on Drivetime with Derusha, he spoke with Roger Thompson from Twin Cities Burger Blog. Thompson listed the best places to get a burger and some more specific lists for the ultimate burger aficionados.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Maryland Daily Record
Kimberly Elise Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Brought into the world on the seventeenth of April 1967; Kimberly Elise Trammel; is an American film entertainer who made her introduction in Film-Set It Off that was passed on in 1996. She played lead occupations in different TV films and is a four-time NAACP Image Awards Winner. Well, how...
Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M
Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two free community events this Saturday seek to address health equity
This weekend, a couple of organizations are hosting different events in an effort to increase health equity in Minneapolis. Along West Broadway Avenue on Minneapolis’ northside will be a block party called Live Your Healthy Lyfe. The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free and aims to provide residents in the historically Black area with awareness of health resources in the area.
biztoc.com
What Happened When Minneapolis Ended Single-Family Zoning
The city’s path-breaking shift has brought a lot of national attention and, so far, fewer than 100 new housing units. Still, it’s a step.
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
bulletin-news.com
Man Accused In Mall Of America Shooting Booked In Cook County Jail
The suspect in the earlier this month shooting inside the Mall of America has been formally lodged in the Cook County Jail. The Minneapolis-based Shamar Alon Lark, 21, was apprehended on August 12 at around 2:30 p.m. during a traffic check by the Chicago FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, was also taken into custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Teen Whisperer" Jason Clopton dies after battle with cancer
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jason Clopton, a Twin Cities counselor known as the "Teen Whisperer," died on Friday after a battle with a rare form of cancer.Clopton was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma, also known as Acute Leukemia Lymphoblastic (ALL). Not only was Clopton a mental health professional, but he also hosted the Teen Whisperer podcast. The podcast was meant to help teens tackle challenging emotional issues and educate parents about how to reach their troubled children.After the murder of George Floyd, Clopton held free virtual town hall meetings for children who were traumatized by what they saw and heard in their communities. "I want you to know I hear every single message and I love you guys so much. Thank you for all the support. It means the world to me," Clopton said in an interview with WCCO in 2021.Clopton leaves behind his wife and three children.
Man shot dead near 38th and Chicago identified as Aaron Rodgers, of Las Vegas
The man who died after being shot near 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis, also known as George Floyd Square, has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says that Aaron James Rodgers, 25, of Las Vegas, died after being found lying near the intersection just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
2 killed after driver crosses center line near Silver Lake
The Minnesota State Patrol says two young adults were killed Thursday in a highway crash near the town of Silver Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol on Friday identified the crash victims as Montevideo residents Wilmer Espinoza Herrera and Fanny Ramirez Perez. According to authorities, the crash happened around 11 a.m....
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0