Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

3 places to eat in St. Anthony Main

MINNEAPOLIS — Located along the Mississippi River, the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Northeast Minneapolis offers stunning views and great patio dining. Executive Chef Charlie Gibbs runs the kitchens at three restaurants in St. Anthony Main and they all serve different cuisines. Those restaurants are Aster Café, Jefe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Sonja Peterson's intricate paper cutting tells stories through time

Sonja Peterson’s delicate, dizzyingly complex paper cut works pack a provocative punch in an exhibition called “Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought,” on view at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum. The gem of an art center is one that not enough people know about. Nestled by...
willmarradio.com

Busy Sports Day in the Twin Cities

(Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN) -- It’s a busy Saturday for sports in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Vikings host San Francisco at 6 tonight in a preseason game at U-S Bank Stadium. The Minnesota United also play at home tonight, against Austin at 7 p-m. The Loons are looking to build off last week's 2-1 win at Nashville. Minnesota is in fourth place in the M-L-S Western Conference, while Austin is second. And also happening today: the Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers at 6:10, the St. Paul Saints host a doubleheader against Scranton Wilkes-Barre (Barry) at 5:07, and the Minnesota Golden Gopher volleyball team will hold a scrimmage at 3:15 this afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Bring Me The News

Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

The Shakopee City Council on Tuesday approved plans to construct a 19,000-seat amphitheater near Canterbury Park. The amphitheater is poised to become the centerpiece of a massive redevelopment district surrounding the racetrack. According to the plans by Minneapolis-based Swervo Development, the venue will include 11,000 fixed seats and space for...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Person
Alison Saar
Person
Peter Hook
Bring Me The News

Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M

Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
EDINA, MN
MinnPost

Two free community events this Saturday seek to address health equity

This weekend, a couple of organizations are hosting different events in an effort to increase health equity in Minneapolis. Along West Broadway Avenue on Minneapolis’ northside will be a block party called Live Your Healthy Lyfe. The festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free and aims to provide residents in the historically Black area with awareness of health resources in the area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Man Accused In Mall Of America Shooting Booked In Cook County Jail

The suspect in the earlier this month shooting inside the Mall of America has been formally lodged in the Cook County Jail. The Minneapolis-based Shamar Alon Lark, 21, was apprehended on August 12 at around 2:30 p.m. during a traffic check by the Chicago FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, was also taken into custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

"Teen Whisperer" Jason Clopton dies after battle with cancer

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jason Clopton, a Twin Cities counselor known as the "Teen Whisperer," died on Friday after a battle with a rare form of cancer.Clopton was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma, also known as Acute Leukemia Lymphoblastic (ALL). Not only was Clopton a mental health professional, but he also hosted the Teen Whisperer podcast. The podcast was meant to help teens tackle challenging emotional issues and educate parents about how to reach their troubled children.After the murder of George Floyd, Clopton held free virtual town hall meetings for children who were traumatized by what they saw and heard in their communities. "I want you to know I hear every single message and I love you guys so much. Thank you for all the support. It means the world to me," Clopton said in an interview with WCCO in 2021.Clopton leaves behind his wife and three children.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

