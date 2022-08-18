Read full article on original website
Related
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Why congestion pricing reduces traffic better than new highway lanes
New York City is proposing congestion pricing for peak travel times through the borough of Manhattan. Deposit PhotosIn a first for the US, New York City drivers might have to pay a traffic tax of sorts.
Comments / 0